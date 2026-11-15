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🎁 Freebies and Community Giving in Stone Mountain
Stone Mountain neighbors are sharing some helpful free items and a chance to give back this season. Here’s what’s available around town right now.
Car Track Toys
Item: Car track toys for kids who love cars and racing
Details:
- Type: Toys & games
- Description: Car track toys for boys (could work for any child who enjoys car tracks)
Location: Hairston Bridge, Stone Mountain, GA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Bundle Of Girls Clothes
Item: Bundle of girls’ clothing
Details:
- Sizes: 5–8
- Category: Clothing & accessories
- Great for a growing child who needs everyday outfits
Location: Hairston Bridge, Stone Mountain, GA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Turkey Drive – Help Local Families
This one is about giving, not picking up a free item, but it’s a big part of our community spirit.
Event: Turkey drive for Stone Mountain families
Goal: Provide 200 families with a turkey or ham for Thanksgiving
You can help by donating:
- A turkey
- A ham
- Or money toward buying them
Location: Waters Edge, Stone Mountain, GA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items and community drives like these can go quickly, so if something fits your needs—or you’d like to help a neighbor—check the listings and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.