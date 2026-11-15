Stone Mountain neighbors are sharing some helpful free items and a chance to give back this season. Here’s what’s available around town right now.

Item: Car track toys for kids who love cars and racing

Details:

Type: Toys & games

Toys & games Description: Car track toys for boys (could work for any child who enjoys car tracks)

Location: Hairston Bridge, Stone Mountain, GA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Bundle of girls’ clothing

Details:

Sizes: 5–8

Category: Clothing & accessories

Clothing & accessories Great for a growing child who needs everyday outfits

Location: Hairston Bridge, Stone Mountain, GA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

This one is about giving, not picking up a free item, but it’s a big part of our community spirit.

Event: Turkey drive for Stone Mountain families

Goal: Provide 200 families with a turkey or ham for Thanksgiving

You can help by donating:

A turkey

A ham

Or money toward buying them

Location: Waters Edge, Stone Mountain, GA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items and community drives like these can go quickly, so if something fits your needs—or you’d like to help a neighbor—check the listings and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.