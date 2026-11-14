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🏭 Stone Mountain Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Openings This Week
Stone Mountain’s plants and warehouses are busy right now, and several are hiring for hands-on roles. If you like fixing machines, checking quality, or moving product, these are worth a look.
Manufacturing Technician A (Internship) – Briggs & Stratton
- Employer: Briggs & Stratton
- Location: Stone Mountain, GA
- Type: Internship
- Salary: Not listed
Use advanced mechanical, electrical, and hydraulic skills to troubleshoot and repair production equipment and help set up machines for quality output. This role is very hands-on, works closely with engineers and vendors, and includes training other employees and leading on the floor.
Manufacturing Quality Engineer – High Volume
- Employer: Not listed (onsite client role)
- Location: Stone Mountain, GA
- Type: Full-time (12+ month assignment, onsite)
- Salary: Not listed
Senior-level role for someone with 12+ years in manufacturing quality who can drive improvements in a high-volume plant. You’ll lead root cause analysis, CAPA, APQP/PPAP, FMEA, supplier quality, and continuous improvement across design, manufacturing, and supply chain teams.
Warehouse Worker (BOX CLAMP) – WinCup
- Employer: WinCup
- Location: Stone Mountain, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Drive a forklift/BOX CLAMP to load and unload trailers, move raw materials and finished goods, and pull orders in a busy packaging plant. Full-time team members get benefits after 31 days (medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match) plus training and growth opportunities.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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