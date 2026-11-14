Stone Mountain’s plants and warehouses are busy right now, and several are hiring for hands-on roles. If you like fixing machines, checking quality, or moving product, these are worth a look.

Employer: Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Location: Stone Mountain, GA

Type: Internship

Salary: Not listed

Use advanced mechanical, electrical, and hydraulic skills to troubleshoot and repair production equipment and help set up machines for quality output. This role is very hands-on, works closely with engineers and vendors, and includes training other employees and leading on the floor.

Employer: Not listed (onsite client role)

Not listed (onsite client role) Location: Stone Mountain, GA

Type: Full-time (12+ month assignment, onsite)

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level role for someone with 12+ years in manufacturing quality who can drive improvements in a high-volume plant. You’ll lead root cause analysis, CAPA, APQP/PPAP, FMEA, supplier quality, and continuous improvement across design, manufacturing, and supply chain teams.

Employer: WinCup

Location: Stone Mountain, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive a forklift/BOX CLAMP to load and unload trailers, move raw materials and finished goods, and pull orders in a busy packaging plant. Full-time team members get benefits after 31 days (medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match) plus training and growth opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.