Stone Mountain has some solid front-line jobs right now, especially if you like helping people and staying busy. Here are a few good picks in customer service and retail that stand out this week.

Employer: BSS / CableWholesale.com

BSS / Location: Stone Mountain, GA (in person)

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 40 hrs/week)

(Mon–Fri, 40 hrs/week) Pay: $18.50 – $22.50 per hour

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, paid training

Help customers by phone, email, and chat with product questions, orders, and shipping. Great fit if you’re organized, patient, and comfortable on a computer—no tech background needed, but customer service or retail experience is a plus.

Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone Complete Auto Care)

Location: Stone Mountain, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $16.52 – $25.82 per hour

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision (starting day 1), PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, paid training, ASE certifications, flexible schedule

Hybrid role where about 75% is customer service and sales, and 25% is basic auto service (oil, tires, fluids). Good option if you like talking with customers and want a path to grow in retail or automotive.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Stone Mountain, GA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Drive parts to local pro customers, pick up returns, and help in the store with stocking and customer questions. You’ll be on your feet, lifting up to 50 lbs often, so this is great if you like staying active and being out on the road.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and sometimes nearby locations are hiring too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.