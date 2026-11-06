🏥 Stone Mountain Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Stone Mountain has a steady flow of hands-on healthcare roles right now, especially for caregivers and medical assistants. If you like direct patient care and want steady hours close to home, these are worth a look.

Employer: Eldercare Companions

Eldercare Companions Location: Stone Mountain, GA (in‑home, one client)

(in‑home, one client) Type: Part-time (every other weekend)

Pay: $18–$22/hour, higher for some specialized cases

Non‑medical in‑home care for one older adult client, with personal care, companionship, and light household help. Great if you’re a Georgia CNA looking for weekend work, with a chance to pick up more hours later and work with a supportive leadership team.

Employer: Phoenix Ortho Injury Spine & Extremity

Location: Stone Mountain, GA (clinic, on‑site)

(clinic, on‑site) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $20.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, paid sick time, EAP

Mix of hands‑on clinical work (vitals, rooming, EMR) and virtual visit support through their Phoenix Now Clinic. Good fit if you’re organized, tech‑savvy, and want solid benefits while working in a fast‑paced orthopedic and pain management setting.

Employer: Rose Petal Falls

Location: Stone Mountain, GA (plus Snellville & Rex options)

(plus Snellville & Rex options) Type: Full-time and Part-time available

Pay: $14.00–$14.50/hour

Shifts: Weekday and weekend 7‑hour shifts in Stone Mountain; other nearby shifts also listed

Provide in‑home support to clients with day shifts and immediate openings. Great if you want flexible hours and local work; must have CPR/First Aid, TB exam, and pass a background check.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh. Local healthcare roles tend to fill fast, especially ones with clear schedules and benefits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.