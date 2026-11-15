AMD Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su delivers a keynote address at CES 2023 at The Venetian Las Vegas on January 04, 2023. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) ©Stocktwits

IO Fund said AMD's two strategic product launches, which is the company’s lineup of Venice server CPUs and Helios MI400-series AI accelerators, are exceeding the chipmaker’s initial expectations.

The firm had highlighted AMD management's expectations for server CPU revenue to grow more than 70% in 2027, while overall Data Center revenue was expected to grow "well over 100%."

AMD has also guided for companywide revenue growth of more than 80% next year, over twice its long-term growth model outlined at its November 2025 Analyst Day.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is gearing up for two major product ramps in 2027, with its server CPUs and AI accelerators both expected to deliver stronger-than-anticipated growth, according to investment research firm IO Fund.

The firm believes the convergence of these two catalysts could strengthen AMD's challenge to Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), even without overtaking the chipmaking giant in GPU market share.

AMD shares declined nearly 9% in Friday’s regular trading, while Nvidia shares fell over 2%.

AMD's Two Catalysts Gain Momentum

IO Fund said AMD's two strategic product launches, which is the company’s lineup of Venice server CPUs and Helios MI400-series AI accelerators, are exceeding the chipmaker’s initial expectations.

The firm had highlighted AMD management's expectations for server CPU revenue to grow more than 70% in 2027, while overall Data Center revenue was expected to grow "well over 100%."

However, AMD has since raised its expectations considerably. Server CPU revenue is now expected to more than double in 2027, while Data Center AI revenue is projected to grow significantly more than previously anticipated.

AMD has also guided for companywide revenue growth of more than 80% next year, over twice its long-term growth model outlined at its November 2025 Analyst Day.

This comes as major customers, including Anthropic, Meta Platforms Inc. (META), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), OpenAI and Oracle Corp. (ORCL), begin deploying AMD's Helios rack-scale systems.

Venice CPUs Could Give AMD Another Growth Engine

While AMD's AI accelerators are attracting considerable attention, IO Fund believes its server CPU business could be just as important to the company's growth story.

AMD began shipments of its sixth-generation EPYC Venice processors in the third quarter (Q3), with initial original equipment manufacturer systems expected in the fourth quarter (Q4). During its earnings call, management said Venice was seeing demand stronger than any prior EPYC generation.

The company stated that more than 240 Venice platforms have already been committed, representing 20% more than the previous-generation Turin processors.

AMD also claims Venice outperforms competing x86 and Arm server CPUs across performance per watt, per core and per dollar.

The company is targeting a server CPU market expected to reach approximately $220 billion by 2030. Management attributed its upgraded 2027 revenue outlook primarily to higher unit shipments and core counts, rather than average selling prices.

IO Fund believes the growing importance of CPUs in orchestrating AI inference workloads could further expand AMD's opportunity, particularly as AI agents create demand for more computing resources.

Helios Takes Aim At Nvidia's AI Dominance And Pricing Power

The second catalyst, according to IO Fund, is AMD's Helios platform, which combines its MI450-series GPUs, Venice CPUs and networking technology to compete with Nvidia's rack-scale AI infrastructure.

IO Fund highlighted Helios’ memory capacity as a potential competitive advantage. The platform offers approximately 31 terabytes of HBM4 memory across 72 GPUs, compared with roughly 20.7 terabytes in Nvidia's Vera Rubin NVL72 architecture.

That additional memory could make Helios particularly attractive for inference workloads involving reasoning, agentic AI and longer context windows.

What Retail Investors Think Of AMD Stock

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around AMD trended in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

AMD stock is up 149% year-to-date, while NVDA stock has declined nearly 13%. The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) are up 12% over the past 12 months.

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