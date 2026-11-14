Co-founder, President and CEO of US technology company Nvidia, Jensen Huang speaks during the Nvidia GTC Berlin 2026 Artificial Intelligence conference, on October 21, 2026 in Berlin. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP via Getty Images) ©Stocktwits

In October, Huang sent two separate messages to Nvidia General Counsel Tim Teter and Chief Marketing Officer Alison Wagonfeld, describing the interactions as standard dealings with customers.

Huang also discussed taking legal action against The New York Times after the publication ran an article in October 2025 drawing attention to his public meetings with Alice Huang.

The former Nvidia CEO has received support from Elon Musk, Fundstrat’s Tom Lee, Shopify CEO Tobi Lutke, and others, who signed a petition calling on Nvidia to reinstate Jensen Huang as the company’s chief.

Former Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang allegedly misled senior company executives about the nature of his relationship with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, who was under U.S. investigation for potentially spying for China.

According to a Reuters report citing people familiar with the matter, Huang repeatedly characterized his interactions with Alice Huang as routine business dealings.

Nvidia shares fell more than 2% in Friday’s regular trading, declining over 1% more during the afterhours session.

Huang Described Interactions As Standard Dealings, Says Report

In October, Huang sent two separate messages to Nvidia General Counsel Tim Teter and Chief Marketing Officer Alison Wagonfeld, describing the interactions as standard dealings with customers.

The report also said Huang had discussed taking legal action against The New York Times after the publication ran an article in October 2025 drawing attention to his public meetings with Alice Huang.

The former Nvidia CEO has received support from Tesla Inc. (TSLA) and Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) CEO Elon Musk, Fundstrat’s Tom Lee, Shopify CEO Tobi Lutke, and others, who signed a petition calling on Nvidia to reinstate Jensen Huang as the company’s chief.

Nvidia Board Launches Independent Investigation

The revelations come amid growing scrutiny of Huang's personal relationships and their potential implications for Nvidia.

Huang announced his decision to step down as Nvidia CEO, President, and a member of the board effective immediately on Thursday. He apologized in a statement on Sunday for being unfaithful to his wife and disappointing the company, although he did not specifically name Alice Huang.

CFO Colette Kress has been appointed as the interim CEO while the company continues to search for a successor to Huang.

Apart from Alice Huang, Jensen Huang reportedly had extramarital relationships with two Nvidia employees.

On Nov. 10, Nvidia's independent board members hired law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to conduct an independent investigation following reports about Huang's relationships with Alice Huang and U.S. authorities' suspicions about her alleged links to China.

Alice Huang, a former senior executive at Nvidia customer Megaspeed International, has been investigated by U.S. authorities for potentially spying for Beijing, allegations that China has denied.

What Retail Investors Think Of NVDA Stock

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Nvidia trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

NVDA stock is down 13% year-to-date. The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) are up 12% over the past 12 months.

Also See: Trump Reportedly Plans To Not Raise Nvidia Spy Issue During China Trip — Elon Musk To Accompany US President

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