U.S. President Donald Trump greets Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of a bilateral meeting at Gimhae Air Base on October 30, 2025 in Busan, South Korea. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) ©Stocktwits

Senior U.S. officials said Friday that the allegations involving ex-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and suspected Chinese intelligence operative Alice Huang are not expected to feature in Trump's discussions with Xi.

Officials indicated that discussions with Xi would instead center on implementing the existing trade agreement.

The visit is scheduled to coincide with the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit on Nov. 18 and 19 in Shenzhen.

President Donald Trump is reportedly not planning to confront Chinese President Xi Jinping over allegations of a Chinese intelligence operation involving former Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang during his upcoming China visit.

According to a report by CNBC, the U.S. president will be accompanied by Tesla Inc. and Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) CEO Elon Musk, who is expected to join Trump for meetings in Shenzhen on Nov. 18 and 19, as the two countries look to advance their trade agreement.

Trump Won't Raise Jensen Huang Spy Allegations With Xi

Senior U.S. officials said Friday that the allegations involving Huang and suspected Chinese intelligence operative Alice Huang are not expected to feature in Trump's discussions with Xi.

“The situation with Nvidia should not really have any bearing on the trip,” one official said during a press call.

Another official was more direct, saying, “I don’t expect the president to raise it — the Alice Huang issue.”

The allegations have attracted scrutiny over whether Singapore-based cloud-computing company Megaspeed helped divert billions of dollars worth of restricted Nvidia chips to China.

Alice Huang previously served as an executive at Megaspeed. Her alleged relationship with the former Nvidia chief has also drawn attention amid reports that he resigned as CEO following revelations of an affair.

U.S. officials indicated that discussions with Xi would instead center on implementing the existing trade agreement.

“In all of our discussions and negotiations with the Chinese, we do not negotiate American export controls,” one official said, adding that the issue was not expected to feature in conversations during the visit.

Musk To Accompany Trump On China Visit

Meanwhile, Musk is expected to join Trump during the high-profile China trip, although the White House has not provided a specific explanation for his inclusion.

Asked why the Tesla and SpaceX CEO would accompany the president, a U.S. official pointed to his extensive business interests in the relationship between Washington and Beijing.

“Obviously, he has tremendous business interests in the U.S.-China relationship. He’s a big part of our national security,” the official said.

The visit is scheduled to coincide with the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit on Nov. 18 and 19 in Shenzhen. The White House also said Trump plans to hold a three-way summit with Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Musk's presence comes as his companies maintain significant commercial interests tied to China, particularly Tesla's manufacturing operations in Shanghai.

During the after-hours session on Friday, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500 index, declined 0.63%; the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) fell 0.83%; and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) was down 0.37%. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits toward the S&P 500 ETF was in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

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