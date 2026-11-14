A test car of the Tesla robotaxi Cybercab is on the road. The vehicles will not have a steering wheel or pedals when they are launched on the market. (Photo by Andrej Sokolow/picture alliance via Getty Images) ©Stocktwits

Tesla announced that “select customers are now being invited to purchase Cybercab for personal use” at an estimated price of $29,990.

Buyers will also need to pay a $1,000 nonrefundable deposit and subscribe to Tesla's autonomous driving software for $299 per month.

The company estimates that deliveries will begin in December.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has begun inviting select customers to purchase its fully autonomous Cybercab, marking a new step in Elon Musk's long-promised robotaxi ambitions.

However, owning the futuristic, two-seater vehicle comes with some significant limitations, including a mandatory monthly software subscription and restrictions on where it can operate.

Tesla shares declined nearly 2% in Friday’s regular trading, while falling another 1% in the afterhours session.

Tesla Cybercab Comes With $299 Monthly Subscription

In posts on X on Friday, Tesla announced that “select customers are now being invited to purchase Cybercab for personal use” at an estimated price of $29,990.

Buyers will also need to pay a $1,000 nonrefundable deposit and subscribe to Tesla's autonomous driving software for $299 per month.

The company estimates that deliveries will begin in December.

The two-door vehicle, which has no steering wheel or pedals, was previously deployed exclusively in Tesla's robotaxi fleet.

However, personal ownership does not mean buyers can immediately use the vehicles anywhere they want. Tesla clarified in the fine print that personally owned Cybercabs will only operate “in supported service areas.”

Ashok Elluswamy, Tesla's head of AI, added that the vehicles will “work unsupervised inside all the same geo locations as” the company's existing Robotaxi service.

There is also a catch for prospective buyers hoping to turn their vehicles into money-making robotaxis. Tesla's current personal-use offering does not allow owners to immediately operate them as commercial fleet vehicles.

Regulatory Hurdles And Robotaxi Ambitions

The announcement comes after years of promises from Musk about bringing fully autonomous vehicles to consumers.

In 2016, Tesla claimed that all vehicles it was producing had the hardware necessary to become fully self-driving. Three years later, Musk predicted the company would have “over a million robotaxis” on the roads by 2020.

Those ambitions have yet to fully materialize, although Tesla has made progress with its Robotaxi service, which began operating Model Y SUVs in Austin, Texas, in June 2025 before expanding to other cities in Texas and Florida.

Wood Says Tesla Robotaxis Have Hit 'Escape Velocity'

Wood said ARK Invest has been using the recent correction in Tesla to increase its exposure to the company rather than retreat from its bets on Musk.

"If anything, Robotaxi has hit escape velocity delighting consumers. This is the moment we've been waiting for, so we're not worried there," Wood said. Her optimism comes despite Tesla stock tumbling more than 10% over the past week.

Wood acknowledged that Musk could face political distractions, including potentially being called to testify, but argued that his ability to manage multiple responsibilities sets him apart.

"He is a maestro at compartmentalization like no one else I've ever seen," she said.

What Retail Investors Think Of TSLA Stock

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Tesla trended in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

TSLA stock is down 12% year-to-date and 13% over the past 12 months. The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) are up 12% over the past 12 months.

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