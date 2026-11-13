United Airlines planes on the tarmac at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) in Newark, New Jersey, US, on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026. United Airlines Holdings Inc. will add 10 destinations in Europe and Asia to its network next year, deploying Airbus SEs new long-range narrow-body planes to help cash in on demand from Americans looking overseas for leisure. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images ©Stocktwits

Inbound international flights already in the air will be managed by air traffic controllers on a case-by-case basis.

This is the third nationwide FAA ground stop in modern U.S. history, following 9/11 and a January 2023 outage.

Airline stocks ended modestly lower, led by United (UAL), down about 1.7%, though the advisory landed shortly before the close.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered a rare nationwide ground stop Friday afternoon, halting all departing U.S. flights until further notice, citing extraordinary circumstances and safety reasons due to a communication issue at air traffic control centers, sending airline stocks modestly lower.

"Attention all aircraft operators, by order of the Federal Aviation Command Center, all airports are ground stopped," the message read, without giving further information on the cause. “All departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffysaid the nationwide ground stop followed a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers, the facilities that manage flights through large sections of U.S. airspace.

“FAA technicians are investigating the issue, and the agency will provide immediate updates as they become available,” Duffy said in an X post.

Airline Stocks End Lower

The late timing limited the market reaction. United Airlines (UAL) fell about 1.7% to lead the group, American Airlines (AAL) fell about 1%, the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) fell about 0.7%, Southwest (LUV) fell about 0.6%, and Delta (DAL) fell about 0.4%, on a day the broader market was already lower on the PPI print.

The last time the FAA issued a nationwide stop was a morning pause to departures in 2023, which cleared in hours. Before that, the only prior nationwide grounding came after the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Cyber Stocks Gain Post Market

Cybersecurity stocks gained in extended trading on Friday, reversing their regular-session losses after the FAA ordered a nationwide ground stop. CrowdStrike (CRWD) rose about 1.7% to $230.53 after hours, while Palo Alto Networks (PANW) climbed about 1.8% to $327.90, as traders weighed whether the communication failure behind the stop had a cyber angle. Duffy did not explicitly cite a cyber attack as a reason for the grounding of flights.

JETS Reatil Sentiment

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits had not yet turned on the news at the close: sentiment on JETS scored 'bullish' in the latest sample, while UAL messages ran mostly ‘neutral’ as traders waited for the reason behind the stop.

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