CEO of Anthropic Dario Amodei looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump holds a press briefing with AI executives at the White House on September 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Finn Gomez/Getty Images) ©Stocktwits

Anthropic is targeting a massive raise of up to $64.4 billion through an initial public offering alongside an additional $26 billion via private placement.

Dario Amodei highlighted that accurately forecasting computing power and chip requirements years in advance remains a key dilemma.

JPMorgan projects AI capex to drive a record-shattering $2.1 trillion in U.S. investment-grade bond supply for 2027.

Anthropic PBC’s CEO Dario Amodei said on Friday that compute power remains the top dilemma ahead of the highly anticipated IPO while addressing a Manhattan briefing hosted at JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s headquarters.

Billionaire Bill Ackman, who was present at the briefing, praised the presentation, describing the executive as thoughtful and measured. The company is pursuing a staggering $90.4 billion IPO, attracting heavy institutional interest with orders reportedly clearing roughly six times the available shares.

The Computing Power Dilemma

Despite strong financial momentum, Amodei emphasized that sourcing and budgeting for computing hardware represents the firm's most complex operational hurdle. Because technological advancements evolve rapidly, predicting enterprise demand and hardware requirements years ahead creates substantial financial uncertainty.

"Compute is the deepest business dilemma that the company faces," Amodei said during a fireside chat with JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon.

Under-procuring hardware leaves the firm short of the necessary muscle to build and market next-generation technologies, directly threatening revenue growth. Conversely, over-purchasing risks severe financial pressure at a time when capital expenditures are being heavily scrutinized by investors.

IPO filings show the company's financial commitments reaching nearly $901 billion, heavily skewed toward chips and computing infrastructure—including roughly $71 billion due within the year ending September 30, 2027.

"We want to underpromise and overdeliver," Amodei said.

High-Grade Bond Forecasts

Anthropic's massive capital requirements reflect a wider industry trend. According to a note from JPMorgan strategists, heavy corporate spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure and ongoing refinancing needs will propel U.S. investment-grade bond issuance to a record $2.1 trillion in 2027, eclipsing this year's expected $2 trillion high.

Wall Street sentiment regarding the 2027 high-grade outlook remains divided. TD Securities projects an even higher volume of $2.4 trillion, while Bank of America anticipates a contraction to $1.9 trillion as hyperscalers diversify funding channels and merger-and-acquisition activity cools, according to Bloomberg.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ANT stock, expected to list next week, trended in ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past day.

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