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With Anthropic's IPO price range set at $70 to $78 per share, AIL and ANS are expected to begin trading shortly after ANT lists on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GraniteShares, an independent ETF issuer and a market leader in leveraged single-stock ETFs, today announced that the GraniteShares 2x Long Anthropic Daily ETF (AIL) and the GraniteShares 2x Short Anthropic Daily ETF (ANS) are effective and expected to begin trading on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026 on Nasdaq, following the anticipated public listing of Anthropic, PBC (Nasdaq: ANT).

Anthropic, the developer of Claude, set a price range of $70.00 to $78.00 per share in Amendment No. 2 to its Form S-1, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Nov. 10, 2026. The company is offering 825 million shares of Class A common stock and has applied to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker ANT. According to published reports, the offering is expected to price on Nov. 18 and begin trading on Nov. 19. Anthropic has not publicly confirmed its listing date.

What are AIL and ANS designed to do?

AIL seeks to deliver two times the daily return of Anthropic's Class A shares. ANS seeks to deliver two times the inverse of that daily return. Both funds reset their leverage at the end of each trading day, so each day's 2x or -2x objective starts fresh from that day's closing value.

The funds give traders a way to express short-term bullish or bearish views on Anthropic's daily moves through a single exchange-listed ticker, without using margin or options. They are intended for knowledgeable investors who understand leverage and plan to monitor their positions daily. Over periods longer than one day, returns can differ significantly from 2x or -2x the return of ANT.

Why do AIL and ANS launch after Anthropic begins trading?

A leveraged single-stock ETF needs a publicly traded underlying stock to reference. AIL and ANS obtain their exposure through swap agreements tied to ANT shares, so the funds are scheduled to begin trading after Anthropic's stock has established a public market.

"Anthropic's IPO is one of the defining market events of the year, and traders have been asking us for a way to act on its daily moves in either direction," said Will Rhind, Founder and CEO of GraniteShares. "AIL and ANS do that in a single ticker, long or short, with no margin account and no options chain. They are precise daily tools, and we want everyone using them to understand how the daily reset works before they place a trade."

AIL and ANS join GraniteShares' lineup of leveraged single-stock ETFs, which includes funds like NVDL, AMDL, CONL, or MVLL.

Fund details, the prospectus, and launch updates are available at graniteshares.com/anthropic-leveraged-etfs.

RISK FACTORS AND IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE

This material must be preceded or accompanied by a Prospectus. Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. Please read the prospectus before investing.

The Fund is not suitable for all investors. The investment program of the funds is speculative, entails substantial risks and include asset classes and investment techniques not employed by most ETFs and mutual funds. Investments in the ETFs are not bank deposits and are not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. The Fund is designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leveraged and inverse (2X & -2X) investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage and inverse and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently. For periods longer than a single day, the Fund will lose money if the Underlying Stock’s performance is flat, and it is possible that the Fund will lose money even if the Underlying Stock’s performance increases over a period longer than a single day. An investor could lose the full principal value of his/her investment within a single day.

The Fund seeks daily leveraged investment results and are intended to be used as short-term trading vehicles. This Fund attempts to provide daily investment results that correspond to the respective long leveraged and inverse multiple of the performance of its underlying stock (a leverage and inverse Fund).

Investors should note that such Leverage Long and Inverse Fund pursues daily leveraged investment objectives, which means that the Fund is riskier than alternatives that do not use leverage because the Fund magnifies the performance of its underlying stock. The volatility of the underlying security may affect a Funds return as much as, or more than, the return of the underlying security.

Because of daily rebalancing and the compounding of each day’s return over time, the return of the Fund for periods longer than a single day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from 200%and -200% of the return of the Underlying Stock over the same period. The Fund will lose money if the Underlying Stock’s performance is flat over time, and as a result of daily rebalancing, the Underlying Stock volatility and the effects of compounding, it is even possible that the Fund will lose money over time while the Underlying Stock's performance increases over a period longer than a single day.

Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. There can be no guarantee that an active trading market for ETF shares will develop or be maintained, or that their listing will continue or remain unchanged. Buying or selling ETF shares on an exchange may require the payment of brokerage commissions and frequent trading may incur brokerage costs that detract significantly from investment returns.

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The Fund is non-diversified and includes risks associated with the Fund concentrating its investments in a particular industry, sector, or geographic region which can result in increased volatility. The use of derivatives such as futures contracts and swaps are subject to market risks that may cause their price to fluctuate over time. Risks of the Fund include effects of Compounding and Market Volatility Risk, Leverage Risk, Market Risk, Counterparty Risk, Rebalancing Risk, Intra-Day Investment Risk, Other Investment Companies (including ETFs) Risk, and risks specific to the securities of the Underlying Stock and the sector in which it operates. These and other risks can be found in the prospectus.

This information is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy shares of any Funds to any person in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Please consult your tax advisor about the tax consequences of an investment in Fund shares, including the possible application of foreign, state, and local tax laws. You could lose money by investing in the ETFs. There can be no assurance that the investment objective of the Funds will be achieved. None of the Funds should be relied upon as a complete investment program.

The Fund is distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc, which is not affiliated with GraniteShares or any of its affiliates ©2026 GraniteShares Inc. All rights reserved. GraniteShares, GraniteShares Trusts, and the GraniteShares logo are registered and unregistered trademarks of GraniteShares Inc., in the United States and elsewhere. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

For more information, visit graniteshares.com.

Media Contact: (844) 476-8747 | info@graniteshares.com | Anthropic ETFs

Note: This article has been published automatically by sourcing from Access Newswire. The Stocktwits editorial team did not edit this article.