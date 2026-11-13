Futures Edge Lower As NVDA Fallout Unsettles Tech Stocks — SLS, AMAT, CSCO, CADL Stocks In Focus

Nasdaq logo sign is seen in New York City, United States, on August 7, 2026. (Photo by Marcin Golba/NurPhoto via Getty Images) ©Stocktwits

Nasdaq-100 futures lead declines after all three major indexes finished Thursday’s session in the red.

Microsoft shares fell after outages disrupted Outlook, Teams and Copilot services across several regions.

Sellas Life Sciences jumped around 15% ahead of expected results from its leukemia trial, while Candel Therapeutics plunged after delaying its planned FDA application.

U.S. equity futures edged lower early on Friday as investors weighed Thursday’s losses on Wall Street and continued uncertainty around Nvidia (NVDA) following the departure of CEO Jensen Huang.

As of 4.30 a.m. ET, futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 0.09%, while S&P 500 futures slipped 0.1% and Nasdaq-100 futures fell 0.25%, pointing to a weaker start for the broader market.

All three major indexes closed lower on Thursday, with the Nasdaq Composite leading the decline, falling 100 points, or 0.39%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.36%, while the S&P 500 shed 0.35%.

Oil Prices Swing As Middle East Supply Risks Persist

Oil prices were volatile in early Friday trading but remained on track for a second consecutive weekly decline. According to a CNBC report, expectations that the U.S. would maintain its blockade of Iran eased fears of a wider conflict disrupting Middle East supplies, though continued attacks on shipping in the region kept supply concerns alive.

At around 4:30 a.m. ET, Brent crude futures were up 0.35% to $96.15 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were marginally higher, up 0.05% to $88.78 a barrel.

The Tech Radar

Nvidia (NVDA): Shares rose 2.8% in early premarket trading on Friday, recovering some ground following CEO Jensen Huang’s resignation. The departure has reportedly prompted more than 1,600 comments on an internal suggestion-box post, with many employees urging the board to bring Huang back. The post, submitted by a longtime engineer before the resignation, had called on the board to consider employee sentiment before making any decisions. Huang stepped down on Thursday following allegations of multiple affairs and is also facing a government inquiry over reported links to a suspected Chinese spy. Despite the uncertainty, Fundstrat’s Tom Lee urged investors to buy the dip. Michael Burry, meanwhile, backed interim CEO Colette Kress’s integrity but said in a post on X that “the Board’s inability to elevate, from inside, someone with sufficient operating experience is in itself concerning.”

Cisco Systems (CSCO): Cisco reported better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter results on Thursday and raised its full-year outlook. CEO Chuck Robbins said the industry was in the early stages of a “networking super cycle.” Revenue came in at $18.5 billion, beating analysts’ estimates of $18.14 billion. Adjusted earnings of $1.40 per share also topped expectations of $1.33. Despite the strong results, CSCO shares fell 2.7% in early premarket trading on Friday. Some Stocktwits users attributed the decline to broader market volatility following reports surrounding Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, while others expect the stock to recover.

Microsoft (MSFT): Microsoft’s workplace services, including Outlook, Teams, and Copilot, experienced outages for several hours late Thursday, disrupting users across multiple regions. In updates on its status page and X handle, the company cited elevated server loads across regions as a likely cause of connectivity issues. Microsoft said it was working to redistribute traffic across other sites and had paused deployment activities to address the disruption. MSFT shares fell 2.5% in early premarket trading on Friday.

Applied Materials (AMAT): Applied Materials reported better-than-expected quarterly results on Thursday, with CEO Gary Dickerson pointing to record semiconductor demand and a rapid expansion in manufacturing capacity. The company expects 2027 to set another record for both Applied Materials and the broader industry, with demand for wafer fabrication equipment projected to grow more than 30% year-over-year. At the time of writing, the stock was up 0.35% in premarket trading.

Trending Stocks

Sellas Life Sciences (SLS): The company expects to report results from its key leukemia trial later this month, with its CEO saying the treatment could become a “transformative” immunotherapy if successful. The update sent the stock up around 15% in early premarket trading on Friday.

Candel Therapeutics (CADL): Ongoing discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have delayed the company’s planned Biologics License Application (BLA) for aglatimagene besadenovec, its lead candidate for localized prostate cancer. The setback sent the stock down 34% in premarket trading on Friday.

Kraft Heinz (KHC): Shares edged 0.7% higher in early premarket trading on Friday. The company announced on Thursday that it plans to return to growth.

What Else To Watch On Friday

On the earnings front, Jaguar Health (JAGX), American Battery Technology Company (ABAT), Cineverse (CNVS) and Candel Therapeutics (CADL) are among the companies scheduled to report their results today.

Investors will also be watching for October’s producer price index (PPI), an important measure of wholesale inflation, due today.

SPY, QQQ, DIA: Retail Sentiment

Retail sentiment toward the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500, improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ in the past 24 hours.

Sentiment for both SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq-100, remained ‘bullish,’ unchanged over the same period.

Also read:Space Stocks Had A Stellar Week, But SpaceX Rivals Flew Higher — What Powered LUNR, FLY, RKLB And ASTS Ahead?

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