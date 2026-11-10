US Stock Futures Mixed As Investors Await CPI Data — AMD, CRWV, RKLB Stocks In Focus

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) ©Stocktwits

U.S. equities rebounded on Monday after last week’s sell-off.

CoreWeave's third-quarter results, due after Tuesday's market close, will be closely watched for updates on data center expansion, capacity deliveries and debt levels.

Investors await the October CPI report and quarterly results from D-Wave Quantum, CoreWeave, Capricor Therapeutics and Firefly Aerospace, among others

U.S. stock futures traded mixed early on Tuesday as investors awaited the consumer inflation report and a few key earnings.

At the time of writing, S&P 500 futures were marginally up 0.06%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 0.35%. Nasdaq-100 futures, meanwhile, had declined 0.29%.

U.S. stocks rebounded on Monday after last week’s sharp sell-off, with all three major indexes posting strong gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed more than 1,100 points, closing 2.15% higher. The S&P 500 rose 2.35%, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 2.74%.

Oil Prices Retreat As Middle East Fears Ease

Oil prices fell for a second consecutive session on Tuesday after President Donald Trump said military action against Iran was not necessary “at this point.” His remarks eased concerns over a prolonged disruption to oil supplies from the Middle East.

Brent crude futures slipped 2.15% to $90.58 a barrel by 4.30 a.m. ET, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 1.85% to $85.24 a barrel.

The Tech Radar

CoreWeave (CRWV): The company’s third-quarter results, due after market hours, will be closely watched as a test of investor confidence in the neocloud sector amid concerns over a slowdown in data center expansion. Neocloud firms have faced pressure as investors question their debt-heavy business models, the sustainability of Big Tech’s cloud spending, and their ability to bring planned capacity online on time. Though analysts expect CoreWeave’s third-quarter sales to more than double, investors will focus on capacity deliveries, expansion timelines and debt levels. Shares of CRWV were down around 0.16% in early premarket trading on Tuesday.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD): The stock fell about 0.61% in Tuesday’s premarket trading after gaining sharply on Monday, marking its best session in six months on fresh support for the company’s AI business. Wall Street remained bullish, with Oppenheimer upgrading the stock to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Perform.’ Freedom Broker maintained its ‘Buy’ rating and raised its price target, citing AMD’s shift from gaining CPU market share to supplying AI infrastructure at scale. The positive calls came as Nvidia (NVDA) shares fell 4% on Monday amid reports of a board probe into CEO Jensen Huang’s alleged links to a woman reportedly connected to Chinese intelligence. Bank of America said AMD, Broadcom (AVGO) and Marvell (MRVL) could benefit from distractions at Nvidia.

SpaceX (SPCX): The stock extended its winning streak to two sessions on Monday after Barclays said T-Mobile US (TMUS) could be the strongest strategic fit if Elon Musk pursues a major wireless acquisition. With SpaceX planning to launch its own nationwide terrestrial 5G network in 2027, an established carrier could help accelerate its plans, Barclays said. Barclays added that U.S. carriers face a trade-off: selling spare network capacity to SpaceX could generate revenue but also help a potential future competitor. However, the stock was down 0.51% in early premarket trading on Tuesday at the time of writing.

Trending Stocks

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS): Shares fell around 2.5% in early premarket trading after the company reported disappointing earnings. The stock had tumbled 12% in the previous session, marking its steepest single-day decline in more than three months. However, retail investors are looking to the company's upcoming Peptides+ program and the appointment of Stanford neuroscientist Andrew Huberman to its board to drive a potential recovery. Huberman, who hosts the Huberman Lab podcast, will also advise the company on science and brand marketing. Hims plans to launch Peptides+ by the end of November, offering sermorelin, glutathione, NAD+ and B12 through personalized prescriptions from independent clinicians and licensed pharmacies. The program will also include regular blood tests and ongoing care.

Rocket Lab (RKLB): Rocket Lab secured eight Neutron missions worth more than $515 million in the third quarter, taking the rocket’s launch backlog to 16 ahead of its debut. Several of the newly booked missions were priced at the revised base rate of $70 million, up from $55 million, while the next available launch slots have stretched into the 2030s. However, the company reported a wider-than-expected third-quarter loss, sending its shares down 7.3% in Tuesday’s premarket trading.

Other trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing included Avalanche (AVAX), Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO), and Coherent (COHR), among others.

What Else To Watch On Tuesday

On the earnings front, D-Wave Quantum (QBTS), CoreWeave (CRWV), Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR), and Firefly Aerospace (FLY) are among the companies scheduled to report their quarterly results.

Investors will also be focused on the October consumer price index (CPI) report, scheduled for release on Tuesday.

SPY, QQQ, DIA: Retail Sentiment

Retail sentiment toward the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500, improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ in the past 24 hours. Sentiment toward the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq 100, moved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ during the same period. Meanwhile, sentiment toward the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) was ‘bullish.’

Also read: Nvidia’s China Spy Fallout Deepens: Report Says Moonshot AI Accessed NVDA’s Advanced Chips Despite Export Controls

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com