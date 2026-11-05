Wendy’s Rejects Trian Partners-Led Takeover Bid, Adopts Limited-Duration Rights Plan For ‘Fair And Equal Treatment’ Of Shareholders

A Wendy’s outlet in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, United States. (Photo by Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) ©Stocktwits

CEO Bob Wright introduced Dave’s Way, a multi-year strategy focused on growing customer traffic and market share while improving restaurant profitability.

Wendy’s Q3 revenue of $547 million beat the $531.44 million estimate, while adjusted EPS of $0.13 topped the $0.09 estimate, according to Fiscal.ai.

The company said its revised breakfast strategy could unlock up to $200 million in restaurant-level EBITDA across the system and signed a letter of intent to acquire up to 163 restaurants from Meritage Hospitality Group.

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) shares were in focus on Thursday after the fast-food chain’s independent committee unanimously rejected a $7.35-per-share cash takeover proposal from a Trian Partners-led investor group, saying the offer substantially undervalued the company and did not reflect the value expected through the system’s execution of Dave’s Way.

CEO Bob Wright outlined the company’s newly announced Dave’s Way strategy, which aims to grow customer traffic and market share while strengthening restaurant profitability.

WEN shares traded marginally higher at the time of writing. The stock gained over 8% in the last week.

Details Of The Proposal And Shareholder Rights Plan

Wendy’s said it received the proposal on October 28 from an investor group comprising Trian Partners, Flynn Group, BlueFive Capital and Sixth Street Partners. The group offered $7.35 per share in cash to acquire all outstanding Wendy’s shares it did not already own.

“The Independent Committee thoroughly evaluated this Proposal and unanimously concluded that it substantially undervalues Wendy’s standalone prospects and long-term earnings potential,” said Art Winkleblack, chairman of the board and a member of the committee.

Separately, the board adopted a limited-duration shareholder rights plan on November 4, which took effect immediately and is set to expire on Nov. 3, 2027. Under the plan, the rights become exercisable if a person or group acquires 15% or more of Wendy’s outstanding common stock without the approval of the board or an independent committee. The same applies if an existing shareholder owning 15% or more acquires additional shares without such approval.

The company said the plan is intended to reduce the likelihood that any person or group gains actual or negative control of the firm without paying all shareholders an appropriate premium and to ensure shareholders receive fair and equal treatment in a potential takeover and give the board and independent committee time to assess any proposal.

Wendy’s added that the plan does not prevent the board from considering offers that are fair and in shareholders’ best interests.

What Is Wendy’s ‘Dave’s Way’ Strategy?

Announced alongside its Q3 results, Dave’s Way is a multi-year plan built around five priorities: improving menu quality and value, strengthening branding and marketing, improving restaurant operations, expanding digital engagement and using restaurants as an engine for growth.

Wendy’s said it has aligned its global franchise system behind the strategy, established a Strategic Activation Office and begun testing initiatives across the five areas. CFO and Chief Strategy Officer Steve Cirulis said Wendy’s had evaluated the investment requirements of the plan and was confident in its ability to fund it.

Wendy’s Q3 Results At A Glance

Wendy’s reported third-quarter revenue of $547 million, beating analysts’ estimates of $531.44 million, while adjusted earnings came in at $0.13, above the $0.09 estimate, according to Fiscal.ai.

However, revenue declined 0.5% year-over-year, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) fell 17.8% to $113.4 million from $138 million. Global systemwide sales decreased 5.9%, with U.S. same-restaurant sales down 5.7% and international same-restaurant sales declining 2.2%.

Looking ahead, the company said its revised, location-specific breakfast strategy could unlock up to $200 million in restaurant-level EBITDA across the system. It also signed a letter of intent to acquire up to 163 restaurants from Meritage Hospitality Group, subject to further approvals.

How Retail Views WEN

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in the ‘bullish’ territory in the past 24 hours, amid ‘normal’ message volumes.

WEN shares have dropped over 8% year-to-date.

Also read: Dan Ives Sees Cash Flow Rebound In MSFT, META, GOOGL, AMZN: Says AI Bubble Fears Thrown Out The Window

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.