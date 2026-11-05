NeOnc Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Corporate and Clinical Progress

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Updated NEO100 Phase 1/2a results and NEO212 Phase 1 data to be presented at the Society for Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting on November 13

CALABASAS, Calif., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTHI) (“NeOnc” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapies for central nervous system (CNS) cancers, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, and highlighted recent corporate and clinical progress, including the upcoming presentation of data from its NEO100 and NEO212 programs at the Society for Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting.

Amir F. Heshmatpour, Executive Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“The third quarter marked a period of meaningful progress for NeOnc, strengthening our clinical programs, our balance sheet and our international presence. In August, we were pleased to report positive topline Phase 2a results for intranasal NEO100 in recurrent IDH1-mutant high-grade glioma. The study met its primary endpoint, an important milestone that supports the potential of our intranasal approach to directly address delivery across the blood-brain barrier, one of the greatest challenges in treating brain cancer. Additionally, during the quarter, NEO212 continued to advance toward Phase 2 development, and we look forward to sharing data from both programs at the Society for Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting on November 13.

“Alongside these clinical achievements, we strengthened the financial and strategic foundation that supports them. In September, we raised $15 million from new and existing healthcare-focused institutional investors and used a portion of the proceeds to redeem all of our Series A Convertible Preferred Stock in cash, eliminating its potential dilution for our shareholders. At the same time, our net loss for the quarter was $4.4 million, down from $8.6 million in the third quarter of 2025, and total operating expenses declined to $5.8 million from $6.9 million.

“In October, we were honored to enter into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi to advance research and clinical capability in CNS oncology in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The MoU creates a framework to bring NeOnc’s development expertise together with the Emirate’s healthcare capabilities, and we are proud to work alongside the Department of Health to address the needs of patients with complex and rare brain cancers, including children.

“Finally, we were delighted to welcome Nasim Shomali and Ali Alabedin to our Board of Directors, whose expertise in corporate planning, banking and international markets deepens the Board as NeOnc grows. We thank our patients, investigators, partners and shareholders for their support, and we are encouraged by the work ahead as we strive to bring new approaches to patients with brain cancer.”

Third Quarter and Recent Highlights

Society for Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting

NEO100 Clinical Progress

NEO212 Development

Abu Dhabi

Corporate and Financial

Financial Results for Q3 2026

Reconciliation of GAAP Total Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Total Operating Expenses Excluding Stock-Based Compensation (unaudited)

About NEO100

NEO100 is a highly purified form of perillyl alcohol administered intranasally. Its delivery approach is designed to provide a non-invasive route to the brain. NEO100 remains investigational, and its safety and efficacy have not been established.

About NEO212

NEO212 is an investigational oral conjugate of temozolomide and NEO100. It is being studied for CNS cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma. Preclinical studies support further evaluation of its potential activity and delivery characteristics; clinical efficacy and safety have not been established. NEO212 is being developed under an FDA investigational new drug application.

About NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc.

NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapies for central nervous system cancers. Its investigational programs include intranasal NEO100 and oral NEO212. NEO212 has completed Phase 1 dose escalation and is advancing toward Phase 2 development. NeOnc exclusively licenses a worldwide portfolio of issued patents and pending applications from the University of Southern California related to NEO100, NEO212 and other drug candidates and delivery approaches.

For more information, visit https://neonc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company’s clinical development programs and the clinical potential of NEO100. Forward-looking statements in this release also include statements regarding the clinical potential of NEO212 and the planned presentation of data at the Society for Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting. Forward-looking statements in this release further include statements regarding the Company’s activities in Abu Dhabi, including under its memorandum of understanding with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, and the Company’s cash position, capital resources and ability to fund its operations. These statements reflect current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. NEO100 is investigational and has not been approved by any regulatory authority; future studies may not demonstrate safety or efficacy; clinical development remains subject to applicable clinical, regulatory and institutional requirements; and no regulatory pathway or marketing approval is assured. NEO212 is also investigational and has not been approved by any regulatory authority. The NEO100 Phase 2a study was a single-arm, open-label study that was not powered as a confirmatory trial, and results from compassionate use involving individual patients may not be predictive of results in clinical trials. The memorandum of understanding with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi is not binding, and any clinical collaboration or regional activities remain subject to separate agreements and approvals. The Company will require substantial additional capital to fund its operations, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all. Actual results may differ materially. Readers should consider the risk factors described in the Company’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak only as of the date of this release.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

“NEO100” and “NEO212” are registered trademarks of NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Contacts

Company Contact:

info@neonc.com

Investor Contact:

Jon Nugent

Jon Nugent Communications

jon@jonnugent.com

205-566-3026

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Note: This article has been published automatically by sourcing from Access Newswire. The Stocktwits editorial team did not edit this article.