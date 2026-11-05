Xeris CEO Sees Recorlev Nearing $1B In Annual Sales 3 To 4 Years Earlier Than Expected – XERS Stock On Track To Hit Over 7-Year Highs

A researcher works in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Xencors new laboratory in Pasadena.(Photo by Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images) ©Stocktwits

The firm posted a 44% surge in Q3 revenue to $107.2 million, beating analysts’ estimates of $101.7 million, according to Fiscal.ai.

Q3 Recorlev sales surged 93% to $71.5 million.

Xeris sees $1 billion in total revenue in 2030, compared to an earlier forecast of about $750 million.

Shares of Xeris Biopharma (XERS) surged more than 16% in premarket trading on Thursday, marking its best day in over a year, after CEO John Shannon said its lead drug to treat Cushing’s Syndrome could generate $1 billion in annual sales three to four years earlier than expected.

If the levels hold after the opening bell, XERS shares would climb to levels last seen in September 2019.

Xeris Expects Over $1B Revenue By 2030

Xeris posted a 44% surge in third-quarter (Q3) revenue to $107.2 million, beating analysts’ estimates of $101.7 million, according to Fiscal.ai. Growth was driven by increasing demand for Recorlev, whose sales rose 93% to $71.5 million.

Shannon said the Q3 results put the company “on a new growth curve,” and put it on a path to achieve more than $1 billion in total revenue in 2030. It had earlier guided FY2030 revenue to about $750 million.

“We now see Recorlev on a path to nearly $1 billion in annual net revenue three to four years sooner than previously expected,” Shannon added.

While Recorlev saw a sharp spike, sales were slightly offset by a 14% decline in sales of its severe low-blood-sugar treatment, Gvoke. The company attributed the fall to a one-time accounting adjustment.

Net income rose to $11.3 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, beating consensus estimates of a $0.01 per-share loss.

Xeris Raises FY2026 Revenue Outlook

Xeris also raised its full-year 2026 revenue forecast to $395 million to $405 million, from $385 million to $390 million. The company held $131.1 million in cash and cash equivalents as of Sept. 30, up from $111 million at the end of 2025.

Xeris is currently developing XP-8121, a once-weekly injection for hypothyroidism. The company expects to begin its Phase 3 Cornerstone trial by the end of 2026, with topline data expected in late 2028 and potential U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval and commercial launch in 2030.

Retail Bulls Eye $20

Retail sentiment surrounding XERS on Stocktwits flipped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ over the past 24 hours, amid a 100% jump in message volumes.

One user expects EPS of $0.10 in the next quarter and the stock to climb to $20 by 2027.

The stock has gained about 55% so far in 2026.

Also read: Oscar Health CEO Says Firm On Track For Strongest Financial Performance In History – OSCR Stock On Track To Hit Over 5 Year Highs

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