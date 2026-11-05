Wall Street Bets: Navitas, Duolingo And Fiserv Get Upgrades While CleanSpark Faces Texas Headwinds

A smartphone displays the logo of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation. (Photo illustration by Cheng Xin/Getty Images) ©Stocktwits

Navitas Semiconductor received ‘Buy’ upgrades from Craig-Hallum and Rosenblatt on growing AI infrastructure demand.

Wells Fargo upgraded Duolingo to ‘Equal Weight’ from ‘Underweight’, citing 29% Q3 daily active user growth.

CleanSpark faced a downgrade and price-target cuts following Gina Hinojosa's Texas election victory.

Wall Street analysts turned bullish on Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS), Duolingo (DUOL) and Fiserv (FISV), citing AI infrastructure demand, user growth and improving business performance. Meanwhile, CleanSpark (CLSK) faced fresh concerns over Texas' political shift and potential regulatory delays, while deal-related uncertainty prompted rating cuts for Lumentum (LITE) and Roku (ROKU).

Navitas Gets Two Upgrades As AI Opportunity Expands

Craig-Hallum upgraded Navitas Semiconductor stock to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’ and kept its $13 price target. The firm cited new customer wins, a growing order backlog and strong AI infrastructure spending. It also sees the Claros acquisition as another potential growth driver.

Rosenblatt also upgraded Navitas to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’ but kept its $13 price target. The firm said the company beat Q3 estimates by a wide margin as its high-power business picked up speed. Orders exceeded shipments, and its backlog now extends through mid-2027.

Rosenblatt believes Claros' integrated voltage regulator technology could help Navitas address power-management needs for next-generation AI processors. Navitas’ Q3 revenue jumped 38% year-on-year to $14 million and loss narrowed to $0.03 per share.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained ‘bullish’.

Duolingo Upgrades Reflect Improving Growth Outlook

Wells Fargo analyst Alec Brondolo raised Duolingo stock to ‘Equal Weight’ from ‘Underweight’ and increased the price target to $120 from $80. The firm highlighted 29% annual growth in daily active users during the third quarter, suggesting the company may have exited September with growth above 30%.

Wells Fargo also believes Duolingo has successfully offset weaker viral marketing momentum through product launches, brand collaborations and live initiatives. The firm now sees potential for bookings growth in the mid-teens by 2027.

Truist raised its price target to $170 from $120 but kept a ‘Hold’ rating. The firm expects user growth to stay strong next quarter, giving Duolingo more chances to earn revenue from its growing user base. Retail sentiment toward the stock remained ‘extremely bullish’.

Fiserv Ratings Improve On Turnaround Progress

Argus analyst Jasper Hellweg upgraded Fiserv stock to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’ and set a $72 price target. The firm pointed to better Q3 results, especially fewer customers leaving its banking business. Fiserv is also adding more customer-facing employees and stepping up spending on AI and technology upgrades to improve its platforms.

TD Cowen raised its price target to $59 from $49 but kept a ‘Hold’ rating, saying better execution suggests Fiserv's business is recovering. RBC Capital also increased its target to $70 from $65 while maintaining its ‘Outperform’ rating.

Retail sentiment around the stock remained ‘extremely bullish’.

Lumentum Downgrades Follow Marvell Deal

Lumentum stock faced analyst downgrades after agreeing to an all-stock $115 billion combination with Marvell Technology (MRVL). Stifel lowered Lumentum to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’ and cut its price target to $806 from $1,232. The firm expects the stock to track Marvell's performance and the transaction's valuation spread, leaving limited room for independent gains. The deal is expected to close during the first half of 2028.

B. Riley also moved LITE to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’, setting a $770 target. Bernstein reduced its price target to $900 from $1,220 but maintained ‘Outperform’. Retail sentiment around the stock remained ‘extremely bullish’.

Roku Downgraded As Fox Deal Nears Completion

Rosenblatt downgraded Roku stock to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’ and set a $160 price target as the firm expects the deal with Fox Corp. (FOXA) to close sooner than the previously expected mid-2027 timeline, after Fox signaled it wants to complete the transaction as quickly as possible.

Roku shares are trading near the $160 value agreed in the deal, leaving limited room for further gains as investors wait for the merger to close. Retail investors remained ‘bullish’ on the stock.

CleanSpark Faces Regulatory Uncertainty In Texas

CleanSpark stock was downgraded after Gina Hinojosa defeated Greg Abbott in the Texas governor's race. Keefe Bruyette lowered its rating on CleanSpark to ‘Market Perform’ from ‘Outperform’ and cut its price target to $9.50 from $11.50. The firm warned that regulatory uncertainty could delay data center leases and project agreements.

Bernstein analyst Gautam Chhugani cut CleanSpark's price target to $11 from $24 but maintained ‘Outperform’. The analyst noted that more than half of the power portfolios held by several cryptocurrency miners expanding into AI infrastructure are concentrated in Texas. According to Bernstein, Hinojosa's victory could prolong the restrictions and create legislative uncertainty, potentially slowing project development across the sector.

Read Next: AMC Stock Heads For Best Week Since July: CEO Adam Aron Claims ‘Triumph’ After Q3 Results– ‘We Can Finally Say AMC Has Recovered’

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.