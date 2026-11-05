Holiday Open House at Stockton Public Library

The Stockton Public Library will host a Holiday Open House on Friday, November 27, from 1–5 PM as part of Stockton's Olde Tyme Christmas celebration. Residents can see the opening of the Parade of Trees, take a festive Christmas photo, and drop in any time during the afternoon to work on a book-folding craft while enjoying other holiday activities. Families, friends, and visitors are welcome to stop in, view the trees, and vote for their favorite as part of the community celebration.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Stockton Public Library