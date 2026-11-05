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Stockton
Stockton Library seeks decorators for Parade of Trees
5 days ago
Stockton Public Library is inviting local businesses, groups, classrooms, families, and individuals to decorate a tree for the 2026 Parade of Trees – Hometown Holiday inside the library. All library-borrowed trees are already taken, but anyone who wants to join can still sign up by bringing their own tree and contacting the library to reserve a spot.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Stockton Public Library
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