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Stockton

Stockton Library seeks decorators for Parade of Trees

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RtUYB_1Gpev2On00

Stockton Public Library is inviting local businesses, groups, classrooms, families, and individuals to decorate a tree for the 2026 Parade of Trees – Hometown Holiday inside the library. All library-borrowed trees are already taken, but anyone who wants to join can still sign up by bringing their own tree and contacting the library to reserve a spot.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Stockton Public Library

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