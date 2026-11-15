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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Stockton Right Now
Neighbors all over Stockton are giving away some very useful free items this week. Here’s a simple roundup so you can see what’s nearby and worth a quick pickup.
Timberland – Pit/Shepherd Mix with Crate
Item: Very playful, loving Pit/Shepherd mixed dog, comes with crate/cage
Condition: Not stated, but described as playful and loving
Location: Downtown, Stockton, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
The owner can’t take Timberland with them and is looking for a loving home. Dog comes with a crate/cage, which helps with transport and settling in.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free Furniture: Crib, Bookshelf & Electric Fireplace
Items:
- Delta 4‑in‑1 crib and changing table (about 8 years old, Amazon purchase) – all pieces included but NO SCREWS (can be bought online)
- Gray bookshelf
- Electric fireplace
Condition: Used; details as listed above
Location: 2325 Expresso Court, Valley Oak – La Morada, Stockton, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
These free items are pickup only. The poster is moving and may add more things. They will not hold items and are not taking messages. Items will be removed from the listing when gone.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Couch, Chair & Ottoman Set
Item: Free couch, chair, and ottoman set
Condition: Used; exact condition not stated
Location: Tam O'Shanter, Stockton, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
A full living room seating set is available for pickup now. Great if you’re furnishing a place on a budget.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Snack Packs & Bag of Women’s Clothes (S–M)
Items:
- Snack packs
- Bag of women’s clothes, sizes small–medium
Condition: Not stated
Location: Alpine Ave / West Lane area, Oakmoore, Stockton, CA – easy porch pickup
Source: nextdoor.com
This is first come, first serve. The poster asks you to DM if you can pick up right now.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Bag of Baby Girl Clothes (18–24 Months)
Item: Large bag of baby girl clothes, sizes 18–24 months
Condition: Not stated
Location: Weber Ranch North, Stockton, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Perfect for families with a toddler who’s growing fast.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Bag of Mixed Women’s Clothing (L/XL)
Item: Bag of assorted women’s clothing, tops in L/XL
Condition: Not stated
Location: Near John R. Williams School, Parkwoods/Meadow, Stockton, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Bag includes various colors and styles of women’s tops.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Wooden Planter with Bougainvillea
Item: Wooden planter with vibrant bougainvillea flowers
Condition: Not stated
Location: Weston Ranch, Stockton, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
A nice decorative planter to brighten up a yard, patio, or balcony.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
If you see something you like, try to reach out or head over soon—free items in Stockton tend to go fast, especially furniture and clothes.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.