Neighbors all over Stockton are giving away some very useful free items this week. Here’s a simple roundup so you can see what’s nearby and worth a quick pickup.

Item: Very playful, loving Pit/Shepherd mixed dog, comes with crate/cage

Condition: Not stated, but described as playful and loving

Location: Downtown, Stockton, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

The owner can’t take Timberland with them and is looking for a loving home. Dog comes with a crate/cage, which helps with transport and settling in.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Items:

Delta 4‑in‑1 crib and changing table (about 8 years old, Amazon purchase) – all pieces included but NO SCREWS (can be bought online)

(about 8 years old, Amazon purchase) – (can be bought online) Gray bookshelf

Electric fireplace

Condition: Used; details as listed above

Location: 2325 Expresso Court, Valley Oak – La Morada, Stockton, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

These free items are pickup only. The poster is moving and may add more things. They will not hold items and are not taking messages. Items will be removed from the listing when gone.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Free couch, chair, and ottoman set

Condition: Used; exact condition not stated

Location: Tam O'Shanter, Stockton, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

A full living room seating set is available for pickup now. Great if you’re furnishing a place on a budget.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Items:

Snack packs

Bag of women’s clothes, sizes small–medium

Condition: Not stated

Location: Alpine Ave / West Lane area, Oakmoore, Stockton, CA – easy porch pickup

Source: nextdoor.com

This is first come, first serve. The poster asks you to DM if you can pick up right now.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Large bag of baby girl clothes, sizes 18–24 months

Condition: Not stated

Location: Weber Ranch North, Stockton, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Perfect for families with a toddler who’s growing fast.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Bag of assorted women’s clothing, tops in L/XL

Condition: Not stated

Location: Near John R. Williams School, Parkwoods/Meadow, Stockton, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Bag includes various colors and styles of women’s tops.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Wooden planter with vibrant bougainvillea flowers

Condition: Not stated

Location: Weston Ranch, Stockton, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

A nice decorative planter to brighten up a yard, patio, or balcony.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If you see something you like, try to reach out or head over soon—free items in Stockton tend to go fast, especially furniture and clothes.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.