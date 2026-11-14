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🐱 Friendly Stockton Cats Ready for Adoption and New Homes
Stockton has some very sweet cats waiting for a safe, loving home. Here are a few adoptable kitties at your local shelter who would love to meet you.
Stormie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Gender: Not listed
- Shelter: City of Stockton Animal Shelter
- Phone: (209) 937-7445
Stormie is a young tuxedo cat with that classic black-and-white look. If you’re hoping for a younger kitty to grow up with your family, Stormie could be a great match. Contact the shelter to learn more about Stormie’s personality, vaccines, and spay/neuter status.
👉 Meet Stormie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tootles
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Color: Gray / Blue
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: City of Stockton Animal Shelter
- Phone: (209) 937-7445
Tootles is a beautiful gray/blue adult cat. Adult cats often settle in quickly and already have their personalities formed, so you’ll know what you’re getting. Call the shelter to ask about Tootles’ temperament, health, and whether she’s a good fit for your home.
👉 Meet Tootles and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Unknown (Calico Female)
- Name: Not yet listed / Unknown
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Color: Calico or Dilute Calico
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: City of Stockton Animal Shelter
- Phone: (209) 937-7445
This young female calico doesn’t have a name on her listing yet, but she’s already looking for a family. Calico coats are eye-catching and unique, and this girl is sure to stand out. Reach out to the shelter and ask about the young calico female from Adoptapet to get more details.
👉 Meet this calico girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your home, please consider visiting City of Stockton Animal Shelter or calling (209) 937-7445 to ask about these kitties. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.