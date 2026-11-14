Stockton has some very sweet cats waiting for a safe, loving home. Here are a few adoptable kitties at your local shelter who would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Gender: Not listed

Not listed Shelter: City of Stockton Animal Shelter

Phone: (209) 937-7445

Stormie is a young tuxedo cat with that classic black-and-white look. If you’re hoping for a younger kitty to grow up with your family, Stormie could be a great match. Contact the shelter to learn more about Stormie’s personality, vaccines, and spay/neuter status.

👉 Meet Stormie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Color: Gray / Blue

Gray / Blue Gender: Female

Shelter: City of Stockton Animal Shelter

Phone: (209) 937-7445

Tootles is a beautiful gray/blue adult cat. Adult cats often settle in quickly and already have their personalities formed, so you’ll know what you’re getting. Call the shelter to ask about Tootles’ temperament, health, and whether she’s a good fit for your home.

👉 Meet Tootles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: Not yet listed / Unknown

Not yet listed / Unknown Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Color: Calico or Dilute Calico

Calico or Dilute Calico Gender: Female

Shelter: City of Stockton Animal Shelter

Phone: (209) 937-7445

This young female calico doesn’t have a name on her listing yet, but she’s already looking for a family. Calico coats are eye-catching and unique, and this girl is sure to stand out. Reach out to the shelter and ask about the young calico female from Adoptapet to get more details.

👉 Meet this calico girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your home, please consider visiting City of Stockton Animal Shelter or calling (209) 937-7445 to ask about these kitties. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.