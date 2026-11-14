Stockton is busy right now with hands-on jobs that keep buildings clean, safe, and running smoothly. If you like staying active at work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: PRIDE Industries

PRIDE Industries Location: Stockton, CA (prison healthcare facility)

(prison healthcare facility) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Clean and sanitize a secure healthcare facility, keeping rooms, halls, and restrooms safe and spotless. This role is active, physical work with a clear mission: supporting care for patients while helping an employer focused on creating jobs for people with disabilities.

Employer: Knapp

Location: Stockton, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Office-based role planning and tracking maintenance for high-tech warehouse automation systems. Good fit if you have 1–2 years of industrial maintenance, strong Excel/CMMS skills, and want steady hours, solid benefits, and room to grow in logistics tech.

Employer: O'Connor Woods

Location: Stockton, CA

Type: Per diem / variable schedule

Shift: 2:30 PM – 11:00 PM , varied days, weekends & holidays required

, varied days, weekends & holidays required Salary: Not listed

Provide housekeeping support across a senior living campus, with a big focus on customer service and resident care. Good option if you want flexible hours, like working with older adults, and don’t mind evenings and rotating days off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often have similar roles opening up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.