Stockton has some very special dogs hoping for a second chance and a cozy home. All three are with the same local rescue and are already on their way to brighter futures.

Breed: Chihuahua / Poodle (Toy or Tea Cup) mix

Chihuahua / Poodle (Toy or Tea Cup) mix Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Abandoned Cat Team

Adoption fee: $250

Contact: (209) 244-4014

Lambchop is a tiny survivor with a big story. She came to the rescue with a severe skin infection and had lost all her fur. With treatment and medication, her skin has healed and her blonde coat is growing back beautifully. She’s a young Chihuahua mix who has already shown a lot of resilience and has plenty of love to share.

👉 Meet Lambchop and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Maltese mix

Maltese mix Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: White

White Shelter: Abandoned Cat Team

Adoption fee: $250

Contact: (209) 244-4014

Delilah is a very affectionate puppy who loves to be close to her people. She’s happiest when she’s being held, in a warm lap, or curled up right beside you. Her description also mentions a sweet, free-spirited personality, making her a nice mix of cuddly and independent.

👉 Meet Delilah and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Dachshund / Chihuahua mix

Dachshund / Chihuahua mix Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Shelter: Abandoned Cat Team

Adoption fee: $250

Contact: (209) 244-4014

Josie is described as a loving, people-focused dog who adores her humans and loves to snuggle—right on top of you or tucked in close. She also has an adventurous side, enjoying exploring and checking out the world around her. She sounds like a great match for someone who wants both a cuddle buddy and a little explorer.

👉 Meet Josie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Stockton, CA and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these pups. Call Abandoned Cat Team at (209) 244-4014 to ask about meeting them or starting the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.