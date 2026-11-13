San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Freitas has presented the Valley Community Orchestra with an asset forfeiture check to support its work bringing music to the community. Celebrating 15 years as a nonprofit, the orchestra unites musicians of all ages and skill levels and offers scholarships to help student musicians with music education, using funds that the Asset Forfeiture Board and San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors have redirected from criminal activity to community programs.

This content is adapted from materials provided by San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office