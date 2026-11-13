Mosquito activity in San Joaquin County can continue into fall and winter. Cool-weather Culiseta mosquitoes may stay active, and invasive Aedes aegypti mosquitoes can live indoors where it is warmer.

Neighbors are asked to dump and scrub standing water every week, even inside the home. Wear layered clothes with long sleeves and pants, and use an EPA-registered repellent when mosquitoes are active. Visit www.SJMosquito.org for more tips on how to prevent mosquitoes now and next spring.

This content is adapted from materials provided by San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District