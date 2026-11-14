Stockton neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week, from clothes to pets looking for new homes. Here’s what’s available around town.

Item: Women’s tops, sizes Large/XL

Condition: Not stated

Location: Parkwoods/Meadow area, pickup near Hammer Lane, Stockton, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Free women’s tops in larger sizes. The poster notes free pickup at Hammer Lane in Stockton and no holds, so these will likely go fast. Great if you or a family member wears Large or XL and needs some extra tops.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Set of two metal wall shelves

Condition: Not stated

Location: Ponce De Leon neighborhood, Stockton, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Pair of metal wall shelves, good for organizing or display in a bedroom, kitchen, or office. Handy if you need extra storage without taking up floor space.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Six Jack Russell terriers

Condition: Not stated (pets to rehome)

Location: East Stockton, Stockton, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Free Jack Russell terriers in East Stockton. Details like age, shots, and spay/neuter status are not listed, so be sure to ask the poster. Jack Russells are usually active dogs, so they may do best with someone who has time for walks and play.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: 2-year-old female guinea pig

Condition: Described as an “absolute sweetheart” and has never bitten anyone

Location: Spanos Park – West, Stockton, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

This gentle female guinea pig is about 2 years old and needs a new home. The owner asks that only people who can give her a loving, stable home reach out. Be sure to ask about her current cage, food, and any supplies that might come with her.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Stockton tend to get claimed quickly, especially pets and useful home goods, so if something interests you, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.