Downtown Stockton hosts multiple events from Friday, November 13, 2026 through Sunday, November 15, 2026, including:

Friday, November 13 : Underground Smash Circuit at The Underground Arcade, 306 E Main St ; Awareness & Education Dinner and Sala De Despecho at Lavaca En Brasas, 445 W Weber Ave ; Stockton Kings game at Adventist Health Arena, 248 W Fremont St (tickets: Stockton Kings tickets); Karaoke Night at Tap That Ash, 126 E Market St ; Ladies Night at Emerys, 20 N California St ; Club Night at Malecon Antro Bar, 30 S El Dorado St ; and Darrion’s Birthday Bash at 528 E Weber Ave .

: Underground Smash Circuit at ; Awareness & Education Dinner and Sala De Despecho at ; game at (tickets: Stockton Kings tickets); Karaoke Night at ; Ladies Night at ; Club Night at ; and Darrion’s Birthday Bash at . Saturday, November 14 : Golden Villa Farmer's Market, 255 S Sutter St ; Tamure Marathon at University Plaza Waterfront Hotel, 110 W Fremont St ; Discover Robotics at the Children’s Museum of Stockton, 402 W Weber Ave ; Clash at the Civic at Stockton Memorial Civic Auditorium, 525 N Center St (details: dannydfoundation.org); and Club Night at Malecon Antro Bar, 30 S El Dorado St .

: ; Tamure Marathon at ; Discover Robotics at the ; Clash at the Civic at (details: dannydfoundation.org); and Club Night at . Sunday, November 15: Beading and Art Workshop at 110 N San Joaquin St and another Stockton Kings game at Adventist Health Arena, 248 W Fremont St (tickets: Stockton Kings tickets).

This content is adapted from materials provided by Downtown Stockton Alliance