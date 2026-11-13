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Stockton
Weekend events in Downtown Stockton Nov. 13–15
9 days ago
Downtown Stockton hosts multiple events from Friday, November 13, 2026 through Sunday, November 15, 2026, including:
- Friday, November 13: Underground Smash Circuit at The Underground Arcade, 306 E Main St; Awareness & Education Dinner and Sala De Despecho at Lavaca En Brasas, 445 W Weber Ave; Stockton Kings game at Adventist Health Arena, 248 W Fremont St (tickets: Stockton Kings tickets); Karaoke Night at Tap That Ash, 126 E Market St; Ladies Night at Emerys, 20 N California St; Club Night at Malecon Antro Bar, 30 S El Dorado St; and Darrion’s Birthday Bash at 528 E Weber Ave.
- Saturday, November 14: Golden Villa Farmer's Market, 255 S Sutter St; Tamure Marathon at University Plaza Waterfront Hotel, 110 W Fremont St; Discover Robotics at the Children’s Museum of Stockton, 402 W Weber Ave; Clash at the Civic at Stockton Memorial Civic Auditorium, 525 N Center St (details: dannydfoundation.org); and Club Night at Malecon Antro Bar, 30 S El Dorado St.
- Sunday, November 15: Beading and Art Workshop at 110 N San Joaquin St and another Stockton Kings game at Adventist Health Arena, 248 W Fremont St (tickets: Stockton Kings tickets).
This content is adapted from materials provided by Downtown Stockton Alliance
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