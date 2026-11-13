Multiple events are scheduled in Downtown Stockton from November 13–15 at venues across the area.

Friday, November 13 in Downtown Stockton:

Underground Smash Circuit at The Underground Arcade, 306 E Main St, Stockton, CA

at Awareness & Education Dinner at Lavaca En Brasas, 445 W Weber Ave, Stockton, CA

at Stockton Kings game at Adventist Health Arena, 248 W Fremont St, Stockton, CA . Tickets: Ticketmaster

at . Tickets: Ticketmaster Karaoke Night at Tap That Ash, 126 E Market St, Stockton, CA

at Sala De Despecho at Lavaca En Brasas, 445 W Weber Ave, Stockton, CA . More information: https://www.cucoetc.com/

at . More information: https://www.cucoetc.com/ Ladies Night at Emerys, 20 N California St, Stockton, CA

at Club Night at Malecon Antro Bar, 30 S El Dorado St, Stockton, CA

at Darrion’s Birthday Bash at 528 E Weber Ave, Stockton, CA

Saturday, November 14 in Downtown Stockton:

Golden Villa Farmer's Market at 255 S Sutter St, Stockton, CA

at Tamure Marathon at University Plaza Waterfront Hotel, 110 W Fremont St, Stockton, CA

at Discover Robotics at the Children’s Museum of Stockton, 402 W Weber Ave, Stockton, CA

at the Clash at the Civic at Stockton Memorial Civic Auditorium, 525 N Center St, Stockton, CA . More information: https://dannydfoundation.org/

at . More information: https://dannydfoundation.org/ Club Night at Malecon Antro Bar, 30 S El Dorado St, Stockton, CA

Sunday, November 15 in Downtown Stockton:

Beading And Art Workshop at 110 N San Joaquin St, Stockton, CA

at Stockton Kings game at Adventist Health Arena, 248 W Fremont St, Stockton, CA. Tickets: Ticketmaster

This content is adapted from materials provided by Downtown Stockton Alliance