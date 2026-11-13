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Stockton
Downtown Stockton events for Nov. 13–15
9 days ago
Multiple events are scheduled in Downtown Stockton from November 13–15 at venues across the area.
Friday, November 13 in Downtown Stockton:
- Underground Smash Circuit at The Underground Arcade, 306 E Main St, Stockton, CA
- Awareness & Education Dinner at Lavaca En Brasas, 445 W Weber Ave, Stockton, CA
- Stockton Kings game at Adventist Health Arena, 248 W Fremont St, Stockton, CA. Tickets: Ticketmaster
- Karaoke Night at Tap That Ash, 126 E Market St, Stockton, CA
- Sala De Despecho at Lavaca En Brasas, 445 W Weber Ave, Stockton, CA. More information: https://www.cucoetc.com/
- Ladies Night at Emerys, 20 N California St, Stockton, CA
- Club Night at Malecon Antro Bar, 30 S El Dorado St, Stockton, CA
- Darrion’s Birthday Bash at 528 E Weber Ave, Stockton, CA
Saturday, November 14 in Downtown Stockton:
- Golden Villa Farmer's Market at 255 S Sutter St, Stockton, CA
- Tamure Marathon at University Plaza Waterfront Hotel, 110 W Fremont St, Stockton, CA
- Discover Robotics at the Children’s Museum of Stockton, 402 W Weber Ave, Stockton, CA
- Clash at the Civic at Stockton Memorial Civic Auditorium, 525 N Center St, Stockton, CA. More information: https://dannydfoundation.org/
- Club Night at Malecon Antro Bar, 30 S El Dorado St, Stockton, CA
Sunday, November 15 in Downtown Stockton:
- Beading And Art Workshop at 110 N San Joaquin St, Stockton, CA
- Stockton Kings game at Adventist Health Arena, 248 W Fremont St, Stockton, CA. Tickets: Ticketmaster
This content is adapted from materials provided by Downtown Stockton Alliance
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