Stockton youth artists can apply to showcase visual art, music, poetry, and other work at Stockton Art Night at 525 N. Center St in the Stockton Memorial Civic Auditorium in downtown Stockton. Applications are due by Tuesday, December 1, and Art Night takes place on Wednesday, December 16. Apply here: https://wkf.ms/4bdoDUB

This content is adapted from materials provided by Downtown Stockton Alliance