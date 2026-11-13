Stockton is busy and moving, which means steady demand for safe, reliable drivers. If you like being on the road and want solid hourly pay, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Prologics

Prologics Location: Stockton, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00 – $20.00 per hour

Deliver Amazon packages for a FedEx Ground contractor, with 75–150 stops a day and work that keeps you moving. Must be 21+, able to lift up to 75 lbs, pass a drug test and DOT physical; flexible shifts, paid training, and a referral program are included.

Employer: FedEx

Location: Stockton, CA

Type: Full-time, seasonal (up to ~12 weeks)

Pay: $23.16 – $34.39 per hour

Drive a FedEx vehicle to pick up and deliver packages, Monday–Saturday between 6 AM – 8 PM (one day off TBD). Must be 21+, able to lift 50+ lbs, have a HS diploma/GED, pass required medical checks, and may be considered for a permanent role after the seasonal assignment.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Stockton, CA

Type: Part-time (approx. 20–35 hours/week)

Pay: $26.67 – $32.12 per hour

Drive commercial trucks on local and OTR routes, possibly with refrigerated, flatbed, tanker, or auto-hauling loads. Requires commercial driving experience, proper license/endorsements, and a safe record; offers strong benefits like health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid training, and rider programs.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.