Stockton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on caregiving to high-level clinical leadership. Here are several solid roles hiring now across clinics, hospitals, and senior care.

Employer: US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA Northern California Health Care System)

US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA Northern California Health Care System) Location: Stockton, CA

Type: Full-time, Permanent

Salary: $106,566 – $190,240 per year

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00am–4:30pm; some travel (up to 25%)

Monday–Friday, 8:00am–4:30pm; some travel (up to 25%) Who it’s for: Experienced RNs who enjoy recruiting, data, and workforce planning.

Experienced RNs who enjoy recruiting, data, and workforce planning. Why it’s appealing: High federal pay range, 50 days paid time off per year, pension + 401(k) with up to 5% match, and full federal benefits while shaping the nursing workforce that serves Veterans.

Employer: Motion Physical Therapy & Rehab

Location: Stockton, CA

Type: Full-time, In-person

Salary: $37 – $47 per hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday

Monday–Friday Who it’s for: Licensed PTAs (new grads welcome) who want outpatient ortho-style work in a modern clinic.

Licensed PTAs (new grads welcome) who want outpatient ortho-style work in a modern clinic. Why it’s appealing: $7,000 sign-on bonus, student loan help, no-premium medical and dental, 401(k) with match, profit sharing, CE allowance, and AI-assisted charting so you can finish notes fast and get out on time.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Stockton, CA

Type: In-person, likely shift-based (care home / group home style)

In-person, likely shift-based (care home / group home style) Salary: $20 – $24 per hour

Who it’s for: Caregivers with experience in assisted living, group homes, or home care who are comfortable with ADLs, dementia care, and hands-on lifting.

Caregivers with experience in assisted living, group homes, or home care who are comfortable with ADLs, dementia care, and hands-on lifting. Why it’s appealing: Direct, meaningful work with seniors and adults with disabilities—supporting daily living, meds, and behavior needs so residents can stay safe and dignified.

Employer: Large national occupational health organization (clinic in Stockton East)

Large national occupational health organization (clinic in Stockton East) Location: Stockton, CA (plus other CA sites listed)

(plus other CA sites listed) Type: Full-time, In-person

Salary: $230,000 – $280,000 per year

Extras: $30K–$100K bonus potential plus $10K–$12K annual director stipend (location-based)

plus (location-based) Who it’s for: BC/BE MD/DO (FM, EM, Occ Med, Urgent Care, etc.) wanting leadership plus clinic work.

BC/BE MD/DO (FM, EM, Occ Med, Urgent Care, etc.) wanting leadership plus clinic work. Why it’s appealing: Mostly outpatient, no hospital rounds or overnight call, focus on work injuries, return-to-work exams, and occupational health with relocation help, tuition reimbursement, FSA, and more.

Employer: WelbeHealth

Location: Stockton, CA

Type: Likely full-time, on-site at senior day center

Likely full-time, on-site at senior day center Salary: Not listed (includes base pay + bonus)

Not listed (includes base pay + bonus) Who it’s for: Supervisors with 2+ years leadership experience, ideally in healthcare or senior services.

Supervisors with leadership experience, ideally in healthcare or senior services. Why it’s appealing: Lead daily operations for a PACE-style senior day center, guide care and dietary staff, coordinate with transportation and engagement teams, and get solid benefits including medical, dental, vision, 17 PTO days + 12 holidays + 6 sick days, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Sutter Health – Sutter Gould Medical Foundation

Location: Stockton, CA

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week), Days

Salary: $27.89 – $39.04 per hour

Status: Limited-term, non-union

Limited-term, non-union Who it’s for: MAs with a completed MA program, externship, BLS, and about a year of experience.

MAs with a completed MA program, externship, BLS, and about a year of experience. Why it’s appealing: Work in a family medicine clinic doing vitals, injections, and rooming with a big system’s benefits and growth paths, Monday–Friday day shifts, and EHR experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can jump to from the posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.