Stockton’s warehouse and logistics scene is busy right now, with solid full-time roles for folks who like fast-paced, hands-on work. If you’re organized, reliable, and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: KNAPP

KNAPP Location: Stockton, CA (on-site at customer site)

(on-site at customer site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle spare parts sales, repairs, returns, and inventory for a high-tech warehouse automation company. This role mixes customer service, data entry, Excel reporting, and some hands-on warehouse support, with strong benefits, 401k match, profit sharing, and paid leave.

Employer: The United Brokers Insurance Agency (for a large 3PL partner)

(for a large 3PL partner) Location: Stockton & Lathrop, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00/hour

Blend office work and warehouse coordination: answer customer calls/emails, process orders and billing, schedule docks, check drivers in/out, and keep the WMS updated. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, know Excel/Word/Outlook, and like a busy, team-focused environment.

Employer: Haydon Corporation

Location: Stockton, CA

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, overtime and some weekends as needed)

(Mon–Fri, overtime and some weekends as needed) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on inventory control and shipping/receiving role using a forklift to move long materials (10’–20’). You’ll load/unload trucks, stage raw materials, do quality checks, prepare shipping docs, and help keep the warehouse safe and organized.

Employer: Staples

Location: Stockton, CA

Type: Full-time , 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, 2:00pm–10:30pm )

, (Mon–Fri, ) Pay: $23.50/hour (includes $1.00/hour shift differential)

Work in a large distribution center doing bulk picking, receiving, returns, replenishment, or shipping using forklifts, cherry pickers, and pallet jacks. This is a physical job (lifting up to 100 lbs) with pay-for-performance bonuses, PTO, 401(k) match, and other benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and may have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.