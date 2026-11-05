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Lodi
Caltrans Clears Encampment at SR-99 and Turner in Lodi
5 days ago
Caltrans crews, working with local partners, have removed encampments and debris from the state right-of-way at SR-99 and Turner Rd. in Lodi and offered services to affected people to help them move toward permanent housing.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Caltrans, District 10
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.