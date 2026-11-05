Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Lodi

Caltrans Clears Encampment at SR-99 and Turner in Lodi

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M1tcM_1GpfEu6800

Caltrans crews, working with local partners, have removed encampments and debris from the state right-of-way at SR-99 and Turner Rd. in Lodi and offered services to affected people to help them move toward permanent housing.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Caltrans, District 10

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments