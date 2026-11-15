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🐱 Playful Kittens Ready for Adoption in Stockport, Ohio
Stockport has some very sweet kittens hoping for safe, loving homes. All of these babies are already vetted and cared for by a local rescue.
Puppy
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Saving pets One at a Time (SPOT)
- Adoption fee: $35
- Health: Neutered, current on shots, FeLV tested
- Story: Little Puppy was found living with a family of Great Pyrenees puppies after being left by the road. The big dogs were gentle with him, and now he’s safe indoors and ready for a real home.
Puppy is all set for his next chapter and just needs a family to love him.
👉 Meet Puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Julie
- Breed: Calico
- Age: Baby (born 3/15/26)
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Saving pets One at a Time (SPOT)
- Health: Spayed, FeLV tested, current on shots
- Personality: Described as very friendly
- Meet her: Saturdays, 10–11 a.m. at the SPOT building
Julie is a young calico girl who loves people and is already spayed and vetted, so she can settle into your home right away.
👉 Meet Julie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ripley
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (born May 2026)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly orange/red
- Shelter: Saving pets One at a Time (SPOT)
- Adoption fee: $35
- Health: Neutered, FeLV tested, current on shots
- Story: Ripley was dropped off at the local dog pound, then rescued and placed in foster care. He’s described as very friendly and good.
- Meet him: Saturdays, 10–11 a.m. at the SPOT building
Ripley is a cheerful orange boy who’s already neutered and ready to join a family.
👉 Meet Ripley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
To adopt Puppy, Julie, or Ripley, you can apply at morganspot.org or visit the SPOT building on Saturdays from 10–11 a.m. to meet some of the cats in person. Giving one of these kittens a home opens space for the rescue to save even more.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.