Stockport has some very sweet kittens hoping for safe, loving homes. All of these babies are already vetted and cared for by a local rescue.

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Saving pets One at a Time (SPOT)

Adoption fee: $35

Health: Neutered, current on shots , FeLV tested

Neutered, , Story: Little Puppy was found living with a family of Great Pyrenees puppies after being left by the road. The big dogs were gentle with him, and now he’s safe indoors and ready for a real home.

Puppy is all set for his next chapter and just needs a family to love him.

👉 Meet Puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Calico

Calico Age: Baby (born 3/15/26)

Baby (born 3/15/26) Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Saving pets One at a Time (SPOT)

Health: Spayed, FeLV tested , current on shots

Spayed, , Personality: Described as very friendly

Described as Meet her: Saturdays, 10–11 a.m. at the SPOT building

Julie is a young calico girl who loves people and is already spayed and vetted, so she can settle into your home right away.

👉 Meet Julie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (born May 2026)

Baby (born May 2026) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Shelter: Saving pets One at a Time (SPOT)

Adoption fee: $35

Health: Neutered, FeLV tested , current on shots

Neutered, , Story: Ripley was dropped off at the local dog pound, then rescued and placed in foster care. He’s described as very friendly and good .

Ripley was dropped off at the local dog pound, then rescued and placed in foster care. He’s described as . Meet him: Saturdays, 10–11 a.m. at the SPOT building

Ripley is a cheerful orange boy who’s already neutered and ready to join a family.

👉 Meet Ripley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

To adopt Puppy, Julie, or Ripley, you can apply at morganspot.org or visit the SPOT building on Saturdays from 10–11 a.m. to meet some of the cats in person. Giving one of these kittens a home opens space for the rescue to save even more.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.