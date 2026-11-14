Stockbridge retail is busy right now—great time to grab a role with steady hours and room to grow. Here are several customer-focused openings hiring in town.

Employer: Citi Trends

Citi Trends Location: Stockbridge, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help lead a busy off-price fashion store—support daily operations, coach the team, and keep the store running smoothly. Good fit if you have 2–4 years in retail leadership and want promotion potential, benefits, and paid training.

Employer: PITTSBURGH PAINTS

Location: Stockbridge, GA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $23/hour starting pay

Support the Store Manager with sales, team scheduling, and daily operations in a paint and coatings store. Great if you have 1–3 years retail experience, can lift heavier items, and want benefits like health, dental, 401(k), and paid vacation & holidays.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Location: 31 Hwy 138 Ste 150, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Type: Regular Part-time, Seasonal

Salary: $13.00 per hour

Hands-on role moving freight, stocking shelves, and keeping the store organized in a fast-paced, team setting. Good for someone wanting flexible hours, an employee discount, and seasonal work that could fit around school or another job.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer or nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.