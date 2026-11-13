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Stockbridge
Holiday on Main set for Downtown Stockbridge
9 days ago
Holiday on Main will take place in Downtown Stockbridge at 130 MLK Senior Heritage Trail on December 11, 2026, from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM, with holiday shopping, pop-up shops, a door contest, caroling, hot cocoa, and local shops, eateries, and services. Families are invited to walk through downtown, enjoy festive music and treats, and support local businesses.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Stockbridge Main Street
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