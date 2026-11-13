Stockbridge’s healthcare scene is growing fast, with new clinics and surgery centers adding staff. If you’re in patient care or support, there are some solid full-time options open right now.

Employer: OneOncology / Piedmont Cancer Institute

OneOncology / Location: Stockbridge, GA

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri (outpatient, private practice)

(outpatient, private practice) Role: Nurse Practitioner or Physician Assistant (Heme/Onc)

Nurse Practitioner or Physician Assistant (Heme/Onc) Highlights: Work closely with oncologists in a physician-led, community cancer practice. Mix of new visits, treatment management, and follow-ups, with CME support, 401(k) match, PTO, and full medical/dental/vision benefits. Experienced APPs preferred, but new grads are welcome to apply.

Employer: United Surgical Partners International (USPI) at Regenerative Orthopedics Surgery Center

at Regenerative Orthopedics Surgery Center Location: Stockbridge, GA

Type: Full-time

Highlights: Join an orthopedic surgery center where you’ll scrub in, maintain a sterile field, and prep instruments for cases. They offer a benefits package with medical, dental, vision, disability, 401(k), paid holidays, and vacation. Surgical tech program or equivalent experience required; prior ASC experience is a plus.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Stockbridge, GA

Type: Full-time, Night Shift

Highlights: Night role drawing blood across a hospital system. You’ll perform venipuncture and capillary draws, label and process specimens, and work closely with nurses and providers. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with EMRs, and like quieter night-shift work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.