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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Stockbridge Right Now
Stockbridge neighbors are sharing some helpful free items this week, from medical supplies to a family pet and a large appliance.
Diabetes supplies
Item: Diabetes supplies
Condition: New
Location: Mckenzie Station, Stockbridge, GA
Source: nextdoor.com
These are new diabetes supplies, offered at no cost. If you or someone you know can use them, this could be very helpful for managing daily care without extra expense.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Pit for rehome
Item: Zoey, 1-year-old full pit bull
Location: Henry, Stockbridge, GA
Source: nextdoor.com
Zoey is a 1-year-old pit bull who is full of energy and cuddles. She is great with other pets and kids. She will come with crate, food, shot record, and more, making it easier to welcome her into your home. This is a good free option if your family is ready for a young, active dog.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free Items- please pick up 701 Tallapoosa Court Stockbridge 30281
Item: Spacious refrigerator
Category: Appliances
Location: Henry, Stockbridge, GA (pickup at 701 Tallapoosa Court, Stockbridge 30281 as listed in title)
Source: nextdoor.com
This is a spacious refrigerator with adjustable glass shelves and a bottom drawer, ideal for home use. A solid freebie if you need an extra fridge for your kitchen, garage, or basement. Listing asks that you please pick up from the address in the title.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Stockbridge tend to go quickly, so if something here fits your needs, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.