Stockbridge neighbors are sharing some helpful free items this week, from medical supplies to a family pet and a large appliance.

Item: Diabetes supplies

Condition: New

Location: Mckenzie Station, Stockbridge, GA

Source: nextdoor.com

These are new diabetes supplies, offered at no cost. If you or someone you know can use them, this could be very helpful for managing daily care without extra expense.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Zoey, 1-year-old full pit bull

Location: Henry, Stockbridge, GA

Source: nextdoor.com

Zoey is a 1-year-old pit bull who is full of energy and cuddles. She is great with other pets and kids. She will come with crate, food, shot record, and more, making it easier to welcome her into your home. This is a good free option if your family is ready for a young, active dog.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Spacious refrigerator

Category: Appliances

Location: Henry, Stockbridge, GA (pickup at 701 Tallapoosa Court, Stockbridge 30281 as listed in title)

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a spacious refrigerator with adjustable glass shelves and a bottom drawer, ideal for home use. A solid freebie if you need an extra fridge for your kitchen, garage, or basement. Listing asks that you please pick up from the address in the title.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Stockbridge tend to go quickly, so if something here fits your needs, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.