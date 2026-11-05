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🔧 Stockbridge GA Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Stockbridge has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like working outside and keeping properties in great shape.
Here are several building and grounds roles hiring in Stockbridge, GA:
Groundskeeper - Marbella Place
- Employer: RangeWater Real Estate
- Location: Stockbridge, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Keep this apartment community looking sharp by handling daily grounds clean-up, minor repairs, and curb appeal. Includes two+ weeks PTO, paid holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), life insurance, short-term disability, parental leave, and cell phone allowance.
Mitigation Technician
- Employer: Paul Davis Restoration
- Location: Stockbridge, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on field role helping homes and businesses after floods, fires, and other damage—water mitigation, board-ups, mold work, and more. Offers paid training, health/dental/vision, bonuses, referral program, free uniforms, and a clear path to grow your skills and certifications.
Maintenance Technician
- Employer: RPM Living
- Location: Stockbridge, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $19–$25/hour + monthly bonuses
On-site apartment maintenance role doing repairs, basic landscaping, pool care, and common-area upkeep. Includes weekly pay, comprehensive healthcare, 401(k) with company match, PTO, floating holidays, volunteer days, and professional development.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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