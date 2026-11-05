🔧 Stockbridge GA Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Stockbridge has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like working outside and keeping properties in great shape.

Here are several building and grounds roles hiring in Stockbridge, GA:

Employer: RangeWater Real Estate

RangeWater Real Estate Location: Stockbridge, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep this apartment community looking sharp by handling daily grounds clean-up, minor repairs, and curb appeal. Includes two+ weeks PTO, paid holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), life insurance, short-term disability, parental leave, and cell phone allowance.

Employer: Paul Davis Restoration

Paul Davis Restoration Location: Stockbridge, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on field role helping homes and businesses after floods, fires, and other damage—water mitigation, board-ups, mold work, and more. Offers paid training, health/dental/vision, bonuses, referral program, free uniforms, and a clear path to grow your skills and certifications.

Employer: RPM Living

Location: Stockbridge, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19–$25/hour + monthly bonuses

On-site apartment maintenance role doing repairs, basic landscaping, pool care, and common-area upkeep. Includes weekly pay, comprehensive healthcare, 401(k) with company match, PTO, floating holidays, volunteer days, and professional development.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.