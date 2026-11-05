🏥 Stockbridge, GA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple RN & Tech Roles

Stockbridge hospitals and clinics are busy and hiring. If you’re in healthcare and open to nights, contracts, or growth roles, there’s good variety here.

Employer: Piedmont Henry Hospital (Piedmont HealthCare)

Piedmont Henry Hospital (Piedmont HealthCare) Location: Stockbridge, GA

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level friendly tech role on a MedSurg unit, working under licensed clinical staff and caring for patients across the lifespan. Great fit if you have BCLS and want to get hospital experience with a large Georgia health system.

Employer: Piedmont Henry Hospital (Piedmont HealthCare)

Piedmont Henry Hospital (Piedmont HealthCare) Location: Stockbridge, GA

Type: Full-time, Weekend Option, Nights

Salary: Not listed | Sign-on bonus up to $10,000

Hospital-based RRT role doing assessments, general and critical care respiratory procedures, blood gases, and patient education. Requires Associate’s in Respiratory Therapy, NBRC registration, GA license, plus BCLS & ACLS.

Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC

Location: Stockbridge, GA

Type: Travel contract, 21 weeks , 4x12 nights , 48 hrs/week guaranteed

Travel contract, , , Estimated Pay: $2,594/week

Travel Cardiac Telemetry RN role with solid weekly pay and guaranteed hours. Good for RNs with 2+ years’ experience who want high-acuity cardiac work and benefits like weekly pay, health coverage, and 401(k).

Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC

Location: Stockbridge, GA

Type: Travel contract, 16 weeks , 3x12 nights , 36 hrs/week guaranteed

Travel contract, , , Estimated Pay: $1,774/week

Emergency Room travel RN role for nurses who like fast-paced, high-intensity care. Designed for RNs with 2+ years’ experience who want ER exposure plus weekly pay and full benefits.

Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.

Location: Stockbridge, GA 30281

Type: Travel nursing contract , 21 weeks , 4x12 nights

, , Estimated Pay: **$2,490–$2,491/week***

Telemetry/PCU travel RN assignment with strong weekly pay and a long contract for stability. Best for RNs with 2+ years’ recent experience and certifications like BCLS, ACLS, NRP, and PALS.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—recruiters often have similar roles they can share.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.