undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Stockbridge, GA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple RN & Tech Roles
Stockbridge hospitals and clinics are busy and hiring. If you’re in healthcare and open to nights, contracts, or growth roles, there’s good variety here.
Patient Care Tech – MedSurg, Days
- Employer: Piedmont Henry Hospital (Piedmont HealthCare)
- Location: Stockbridge, GA
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level friendly tech role on a MedSurg unit, working under licensed clinical staff and caring for patients across the lifespan. Great fit if you have BCLS and want to get hospital experience with a large Georgia health system.
Registered Respiratory Therapist – WEO, Nights (Sign-On Bonus)
- Employer: Piedmont Henry Hospital (Piedmont HealthCare)
- Location: Stockbridge, GA
- Type: Full-time, Weekend Option, Nights
- Salary: Not listed | Sign-on bonus up to $10,000
Hospital-based RRT role doing assessments, general and critical care respiratory procedures, blood gases, and patient education. Requires Associate’s in Respiratory Therapy, NBRC registration, GA license, plus BCLS & ACLS.
RN – Cardiac Tele (Travel, Nights)
- Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC
- Location: Stockbridge, GA
- Type: Travel contract, 21 weeks, 4x12 nights, 48 hrs/week guaranteed
- Estimated Pay: $2,594/week
Travel Cardiac Telemetry RN role with solid weekly pay and guaranteed hours. Good for RNs with 2+ years’ experience who want high-acuity cardiac work and benefits like weekly pay, health coverage, and 401(k).
RN – ER/ED (Travel, Nights)
- Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC
- Location: Stockbridge, GA
- Type: Travel contract, 16 weeks, 3x12 nights, 36 hrs/week guaranteed
- Estimated Pay: $1,774/week
Emergency Room travel RN role for nurses who like fast-paced, high-intensity care. Designed for RNs with 2+ years’ experience who want ER exposure plus weekly pay and full benefits.
Registered Nurse – Telemetry/PCU (Travel, Nights)
- Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.
- Location: Stockbridge, GA 30281
- Type: Travel nursing contract, 21 weeks, 4x12 nights
- Estimated Pay: **$2,490–$2,491/week***
Telemetry/PCU travel RN assignment with strong weekly pay and a long contract for stability. Best for RNs with 2+ years’ recent experience and certifications like BCLS, ACLS, NRP, and PALS.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—recruiters often have similar roles they can share.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.