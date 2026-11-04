🛒 Stockbridge GA Retail Jobs – Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Stockbridge has a steady flow of retail and customer service openings right now, from big-box stores to local shops. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Stockbridge, GA

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay: Competitive (rate varies by experience and location)

Help keep a busy Lowe’s store looking sharp and easy to shop. This role focuses on signs, pricing, and product displays, with mostly weekday hours and limited customer interaction. Benefits can include health insurance options, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 10% associate discount.

Employer: Hibbett | City Gear

Location: Stockbridge, GA (Mays Crossing)

Type: Full-time, Hourly (Non-exempt)

Pay: About $15.15/hour

Step into a leadership track with a sporting goods and sneaker retailer. You’ll support the Store Manager, help run daily operations, guide staff, and keep customer service standards high. Great fit if you have 1–3 years of retail/customer service and want to grow into full store management.

Employer: Sam's Paradise Vape, CBD, and Smoke

Location: Stockbridge, GA

Type: Full-time or Part-time, In-person

Pay: $12–$14/hour + cash tips, possible commission

Work in a smaller, laid-back shop helping customers choose vape, CBD, and smoke products. You’ll open/close the store, handle sales, stock, and keep the space tidy, with an employee discount and room to grow if you perform well.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh. A quick, tailored resume and a short note about your customer service experience can really help you stand out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.