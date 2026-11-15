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🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs Now Hiring in Stillwater
Stillwater’s restaurant scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, friendly people, and flexible hours, these local spots are worth a look.
Host
Employer: Texas Roadhouse
Location: Stillwater, OK
Type: Full-time & Part-time roles listed
Be the first smile guests see and set the tone for their visit. You’ll greet guests, manage wait times, serve fresh baked bread, and help keep the vibe fun and friendly. Weekly pay plus access (after a year, if eligible) to medical, dental, vision, tuition reimbursement, paid vacation, and more.
Also listed here: Host (Indeed posting) – same role, different application link.
Server Assistant – Busser
Employer: Texas Roadhouse
Location: Stillwater, OK
Type: Full-time & Part-time roles listed
Great fit if you like to move and stay busy. You’ll clear and reset tables, help servers take care of guests, and follow safety and sanitation rules. Weekly pay plus a strong benefits package after one year for eligible team members.
Also listed here: Server Assistant – Busser (Indeed posting) – same role, different application link.
Tropical Smoothie Cafe – General Manager (OK011)
Employer: DYNE Hospitality Group
Location: Stillwater, OK
Type: Full-time and/or Part-time (salary exempt)
Lead a busy café, grow a team, and keep operations running smoothly. You’ll handle hiring, training, scheduling, inventory, sales goals, and day-to-day café shifts, with a focus on great guest service and team development.
If something here looks like a fit, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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