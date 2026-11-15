Stillwater’s restaurant scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, friendly people, and flexible hours, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Location: Stillwater, OK

Type: Full-time & Part-time roles listed

Be the first smile guests see and set the tone for their visit. You’ll greet guests, manage wait times, serve fresh baked bread, and help keep the vibe fun and friendly. Weekly pay plus access (after a year, if eligible) to medical, dental, vision, tuition reimbursement, paid vacation, and more.

Also listed here: Host (Indeed posting) – same role, different application link.

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Location: Stillwater, OK

Type: Full-time & Part-time roles listed

Great fit if you like to move and stay busy. You’ll clear and reset tables, help servers take care of guests, and follow safety and sanitation rules. Weekly pay plus a strong benefits package after one year for eligible team members.

Also listed here: Server Assistant – Busser (Indeed posting) – same role, different application link.

Employer: DYNE Hospitality Group

Location: Stillwater, OK

Type: Full-time and/or Part-time (salary exempt)

Lead a busy café, grow a team, and keep operations running smoothly. You’ll handle hiring, training, scheduling, inventory, sales goals, and day-to-day café shifts, with a focus on great guest service and team development.

If something here looks like a fit, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.