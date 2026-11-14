📢 Stillwater STEM teacher wins top state awards and $10,000 for robotics

Leah Dollar, an Oklahoma State University alum and teacher at Stillwater Junior High School, has been named the 2026 Siegfried Excellence in STEM Educator of the Year and the 2026 overall STEM Educator of the Year.

With this honor, she received $10,000 to support the school’s robotics team, helping pay for VEX equipment, parts and competition costs.

Dollar is a 2015 OSU elementary education graduate and earned her master’s in educational technology in 2020. She teaches eighth-grade STEM, Google Tools, Fundamentals of Technology and Yearbook at Stillwater Junior High and coaches robotics for 8th–12th graders. She also advises the school’s Technology Student Association.

In the summers, she leads STEM camps on the OSU campus through the Center for Research on STEM Teaching and Learning, where students explore coding, robotics and engineering design with hands-on projects.

Media contact for this story is Christy Lang, 405-744-9740, christy.lang@okstate.edu.