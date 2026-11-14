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🏥 Stillwater, OK Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Stillwater’s healthcare scene is busy right now, from crisis care to dialysis to veterinary diagnostics. If you’re ready for your next move, these roles span bedside care, leadership, and remote work.
Supervisor, Clinical Services (Remote – Oklahoma)
- Employer: Solari, Inc.
- Location: Remote, must live in Oklahoma (listed in Stillwater, OK)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000 – $80,000/year
Lead a team of crisis specialists for a 24/7/365 contact center, focusing on trauma‑informed crisis intervention and quality improvement. Great fit if you’re an Oklahoma LMHP with a master’s degree, crisis experience, and want leadership responsibility while working from home.
Director, Oklahoma Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (OADDL) – 112765
- Employer: Oklahoma State University
- Location: Stillwater, OK (OSU–Stillwater campus)
- Type: Full-time, 11‑month appointment
- Salary: Commensurate with education and experience
High‑level leadership role running a full‑service veterinary diagnostic lab within the OSU College of Veterinary Medicine, with an annual budget of about $6M and 40 employees. You’ll guide strategy, operations, accreditation, and teaching during a $20M facility renovation; DVM + advanced degree and 5+ years lab and leadership experience required.
Outpatient Registered Nurse – RN
- Employer: Fresenius Medical Care
- Location: Stillwater, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Clinic‑based dialysis RN role providing hemodialysis care, patient education, and team leadership as you grow through the Clinical Advancement Program. Ideal for RNs who want steady hours in an outpatient setting and are ready to build nephrology skills (hemodialysis experience preferred but not required).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and share them with a friend—good roles like these don’t stay open long.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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