Stillwater’s healthcare scene is busy right now, from crisis care to dialysis to veterinary diagnostics. If you’re ready for your next move, these roles span bedside care, leadership, and remote work.

Employer: Solari, Inc.

Solari, Inc. Location: Remote , must live in Oklahoma (listed in Stillwater, OK)

, must live in (listed in Stillwater, OK) Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $80,000/year

Lead a team of crisis specialists for a 24/7/365 contact center, focusing on trauma‑informed crisis intervention and quality improvement. Great fit if you’re an Oklahoma LMHP with a master’s degree, crisis experience, and want leadership responsibility while working from home.

Employer: Oklahoma State University

Location: Stillwater, OK (OSU–Stillwater campus)

Type: Full-time, 11‑month appointment

Salary: Commensurate with education and experience

High‑level leadership role running a full‑service veterinary diagnostic lab within the OSU College of Veterinary Medicine, with an annual budget of about $6M and 40 employees. You’ll guide strategy, operations, accreditation, and teaching during a $20M facility renovation; DVM + advanced degree and 5+ years lab and leadership experience required.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Location: Stillwater, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Clinic‑based dialysis RN role providing hemodialysis care, patient education, and team leadership as you grow through the Clinical Advancement Program. Ideal for RNs who want steady hours in an outpatient setting and are ready to build nephrology skills (hemodialysis experience preferred but not required).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and share them with a friend—good roles like these don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.