Stillwater’s food and hotel scene is busy right now, and a few solid entry-level spots are open. Good mix of flexible hours, tips potential, and hotel perks.

Employer: Stillwater Country Club

Stillwater Country Club Location: Stillwater, OK

Type: Part-time (~20 hrs/week)

Pay: $11.00 – $13.00 per hour

Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule

Why it’s worth a look: Keep the kitchen running by washing dishes, cleaning work areas, and helping prep ingredients. Good fit if you like hands-on work, want steady hours, and don’t mind staying active on your feet.

Employer: TPG Hotels and Resorts

TPG Hotels and Resorts Location: Stillwater, OK

Type: Full-time (part-time options may be available)

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Perks: Health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, hotel discounts (benefits may vary by location)

(benefits may vary by location) Why it’s worth a look: Set up and clean the breakfast area, greet guests, and help with food and beverage service. Great if you enjoy talking with people and want hotel benefits plus travel discounts.

Employer: Hilton Home2 Suites (managed by TPG Hotels and Resorts)

Hilton Home2 Suites (managed by TPG Hotels and Resorts) Location: Stillwater, OK

Type: Full-time (part-time benefits also available)

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Perks: Health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, hotel discounts (benefits may vary by location)

(benefits may vary by location) Why it’s worth a look: Similar breakfast-area role with a big hotel brand name on your resume. You’ll set up the dining area, clear tables, and keep things clean while helping guests start their day.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.