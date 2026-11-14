Stillwater has some very special cats hoping for a cozy, loving home. Each one has their own story and is ready to meet you.

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption fee: $0 (private owner)

(private owner) Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Stillwater, OK)

About Emmy: Emmy is looking for a new home because her current family is growing and can’t give her the attention she deserves. She does best in quiet homes, enjoys kids, and loves belly rubs, sunny windows, and good food. Her owner notes she is a bit overweight for her age, so a home that can help her stay active and on a healthy diet would be wonderful.

If you’re looking for a gentle companion who enjoys calm spaces and family time, Emmy could be a great match.

👉 Meet Emmy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption fee: $0 (private owner)

(private owner) Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Stillwater, OK)

About Pickles: Pickles is a sweet, loving, and playful girl who adores sunny windows, cuddles, and affection. Her owner is also rehoming her due to a growing family and less time for pets. Pickles is described as super soft, cuddly, happy, and affectionate.

She has a sister, Emmy, who is also listed for adoption, and they would love to be adopted together if possible.

👉 Meet Pickles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Color: Orange / Red

Orange / Red Adoption fee: $30

Shelter: Humane Society of Stillwater

Phone: (405) 377-1701

About Gourd: Gourd is a handsome orange adult cat waiting at the Humane Society of Stillwater. With a modest adoption fee, he’s a great option if you’re looking to add a calm, grown-up feline to your home.

For details on his personality, health, and compatibility with other pets or kids, please contact the shelter directly.

👉 Meet Gourd and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Stillwater, OK, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats—especially Emmy and Pickles, who would be so happy to stay together. Share this with friends and family who might be looking for a new feline friend.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.