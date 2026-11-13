Stillwater’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options for anyone who likes helping customers and staying on their feet. Here are a few good picks if you want steady hours and a team-focused place to work.

Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market)

Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market) Location: Stillwater, OK

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work across grocery, dairy, and frozen departments stocking shelves, rotating products, and keeping the store clean while helping shoppers make healthy choices. Perks include competitive pay, store discount, flexible schedules, DailyPay access, vacation and sick time, and 401(k) with match (eligibility rules apply).

Employer: Buckle

Location: Stillwater, OK

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Behind-the-scenes role focused on receiving shipments, organizing the backroom, tagging and prepping clothes, and helping keep the store neat and guest-ready. Comes with teammate discount, potential performance bonuses, EAP, 401(k), and paid sick time where required; no experience needed, must be 18+.

Employer: Sherwin-Williams

Location: 1120 N Duck St, Stillwater, OK 74075

Type: Full-time

Salary: Wage range not listed (pay depends on experience and role needs)

Front-of-store role helping retail and wholesale paint customers, answering product questions, mixing/tinting paint, and supporting store sales goals. Full-time spot with access to Sherwin-Williams’ benefits program, including health and retirement options, plus clear steps for applying (online application, digital interview, then in-store interview).

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.