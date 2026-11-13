Stillwater’s ag scene is busy, from vineyards to research barns. If you like working with plants or animals, there are some solid long-term roles open right now.

Employer: Oklahoma State University – Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture

Oklahoma State University – Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture Location: Stillwater, OK

Type: Full-time, 11-month, career track

Salary: Commensurate with experience

Deadline: Review begins January 31, 2027; open until filled

This role leads OSU’s statewide viticulture extension program—teaching grape growers, running workshops and field days, and managing online and media content about grapes and wine. Great fit if you have at least a master’s in horticulture/viticulture or related field, enjoy outreach, and want a clear path for promotion in a land-grant university setting.

Employer: Oklahoma State University

Location: OSU–Stillwater Campus, Stillwater, OK

Type: Full-time, regular

Pay: $15.75 – $19.50 per hour

Priority date: Apply by November 2, 2026 for full consideration

Hands-on job caring for university and client-owned animals, plus building and equipment maintenance. Ideal if you have strong equine husbandry, welding, carpentry, and mechanical skills, can handle heavy manual labor, and want steady outdoor work in a farm setting.

Employer: Oklahoma State University – Animal Resources (Research)

Location: Stillwater, OK

Type: Full-time, regular

Pay: $15.00 – $30.00 per hour

This role supports research animals with daily care, health checks, and facility upkeep, with levels ranging from entry Animal Care Associate up to Laboratory Animal Supervisor. Good option if you’re comfortable with manual labor, animal handling, and lab environments, and are willing to complete background checks, respirator fit testing, and pursue AALAS certifications.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, read the full posting, and get your resume in soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.