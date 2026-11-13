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Stillwater
🌿 Stillwater, OK Agriculture Jobs with Multiple Openings
7 days ago
Stillwater’s ag scene is busy, from vineyards to research barns. If you like working with plants or animals, there are some solid long-term roles open right now.
Assistant Extension Specialist – Grape & Wine (BF9875)
- Employer: Oklahoma State University – Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture
- Location: Stillwater, OK
- Type: Full-time, 11-month, career track
- Salary: Commensurate with experience
- Deadline: Review begins January 31, 2027; open until filled
This role leads OSU’s statewide viticulture extension program—teaching grape growers, running workshops and field days, and managing online and media content about grapes and wine. Great fit if you have at least a master’s in horticulture/viticulture or related field, enjoy outreach, and want a clear path for promotion in a land-grant university setting.
Farm/Ranch Hand (AS7713)
- Employer: Oklahoma State University
- Location: OSU–Stillwater Campus, Stillwater, OK
- Type: Full-time, regular
- Pay: $15.75 – $19.50 per hour
- Priority date: Apply by November 2, 2026 for full consideration
Hands-on job caring for university and client-owned animals, plus building and equipment maintenance. Ideal if you have strong equine husbandry, welding, carpentry, and mechanical skills, can handle heavy manual labor, and want steady outdoor work in a farm setting.
Animal Care Associate – Lab Animal Supervisor
- Employer: Oklahoma State University – Animal Resources (Research)
- Location: Stillwater, OK
- Type: Full-time, regular
- Pay: $15.00 – $30.00 per hour
This role supports research animals with daily care, health checks, and facility upkeep, with levels ranging from entry Animal Care Associate up to Laboratory Animal Supervisor. Good option if you’re comfortable with manual labor, animal handling, and lab environments, and are willing to complete background checks, respirator fit testing, and pursue AALAS certifications.
If one of these sounds like you, click through, read the full posting, and get your resume in soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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