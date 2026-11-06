🏥 Stillwater, OK Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Travel & ED Roles

Stillwater’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for therapists and advanced practice clinicians. If you’re open to travel contracts or emergency medicine, there are some solid options here.

Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied

LRS Healthcare – Allied Location: Stillwater, OK

Salary: $2,480 per week

Type: Internship, Travel, full-time (40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts, 13-week contract)

This OT travel role offers steady daytime hours and a clear 13-week timeline, great if you like structure and adventure. LRS highlights strong support, from credentialing to weekly direct deposit, plus health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and 24/7 support.

Employer: PRN Healthcare

Location: Stillwater, OK

Salary: $2,210 per week

Type: Full-time, Travel, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts, 13-week contract

Work inpatient rehab days with guaranteed hours and weekly pay, ideal if you want predictable income. PRN Healthcare lists strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CE, referral bonuses, and housing options.

Employer: American Traveler

Location: Stillwater, OK

Salary: $2,467 per week

Type: Full-time, Travel, 40 hrs/week, 5x8 day shifts, 13-week contract

Day-shift OT role in an inpatient rehab unit, Monday–Friday with one Saturday a month, using Meditech. Good fit if you already have an active OT license in hand and solid Med/Surg/Rehab experience.

Employer: TeamHealth

Location: Stillwater Medical Center, Stillwater, OK

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time Physician Assistant or Nurse Practitioner (Emergency Medicine)

Join a stable ED team seeing all acuity levels in a fast-paced environment; 2+ years of EM experience as a PA or NP is required. Comes with health insurance, paid professional liability, 401(k), wellness program access, and leadership and growth opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and reach out to the recruiter—they often have similar roles they can share.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.