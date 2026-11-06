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Stillwater
🏥 Stillwater, OK Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Travel & ED Roles
8 days ago
Stillwater’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for therapists and advanced practice clinicians. If you’re open to travel contracts or emergency medicine, there are some solid options here.
Travel Occupational Therapist – $2,480/week
- Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied
- Location: Stillwater, OK
- Salary: $2,480 per week
- Type: Internship, Travel, full-time (40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts, 13-week contract)
This OT travel role offers steady daytime hours and a clear 13-week timeline, great if you like structure and adventure. LRS highlights strong support, from credentialing to weekly direct deposit, plus health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and 24/7 support.
Travel Occupational Therapist – Inpatient Rehab – $2,210/week
- Employer: PRN Healthcare
- Location: Stillwater, OK
- Salary: $2,210 per week
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts, 13-week contract
Work inpatient rehab days with guaranteed hours and weekly pay, ideal if you want predictable income. PRN Healthcare lists strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CE, referral bonuses, and housing options.
Travel Occupational Therapist – Inpatient Rehab – $2,467/week
- Employer: American Traveler
- Location: Stillwater, OK
- Salary: $2,467 per week
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 40 hrs/week, 5x8 day shifts, 13-week contract
Day-shift OT role in an inpatient rehab unit, Monday–Friday with one Saturday a month, using Meditech. Good fit if you already have an active OT license in hand and solid Med/Surg/Rehab experience.
Emergency Medicine Advanced Practice Clinician
- Employer: TeamHealth
- Location: Stillwater Medical Center, Stillwater, OK
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time Physician Assistant or Nurse Practitioner (Emergency Medicine)
Join a stable ED team seeing all acuity levels in a fast-paced environment; 2+ years of EM experience as a PA or NP is required. Comes with health insurance, paid professional liability, 401(k), wellness program access, and leadership and growth opportunities.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and reach out to the recruiter—they often have similar roles they can share.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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