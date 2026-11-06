🐱 Playful Stillwater Kittens Ready for Adoption Today

Stillwater has some very sweet kittens hoping for loving homes. All are young, adoptable cats being cared for by a local rescue.

Below are some of the kittens you can meet and apply for in Stillwater, OK.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Shelter: Tiny Paws Kitten Rescue

Contact phone: (405) 612-0071

Questions / adoption info: PLEASE EMAIL tinypawskittenadoptions@gmail.com with any questions.

👉 Meet Tim Burr and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Shelter: Tiny Paws Kitten Rescue

Contact phone: (405) 612-0071

Questions / adoption info: PLEASE EMAIL tinypawskittenadoptions@gmail.com with any questions.

👉 Meet Joe King and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Shelter: Tiny Paws Kitten Rescue

Contact phone: (405) 612-0071

Questions / adoption info: PLEASE EMAIL tinypawskittenadoptions@gmail.com with any questions.

👉 Meet Ida Claire and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Shelter: Tiny Paws Kitten Rescue

Contact phone: (405) 612-0071

Questions / adoption info: PLEASE EMAIL tinypawskittenadoptions@gmail.com with any questions.

👉 Meet Luna Sea and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Shelter: Tiny Paws Kitten Rescue

Contact phone: (405) 612-0071

Questions / adoption info: PLEASE EMAIL tinypawskittenadoptions@gmail.com with any questions.

👉 Meet Sue Flay and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Manx

Manx Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Shelter: Tiny Paws Kitten Rescue

Contact phone: (405) 612-0071

Questions / adoption info: PLEASE EMAIL tinypawskittenadoptions@gmail.com with any questions.

👉 Meet Mani and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Manx

Manx Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Shelter: Tiny Paws Kitten Rescue

Contact phone: (405) 612-0071

Questions / adoption info: PLEASE EMAIL tinypawskittenadoptions@gmail.com with any questions.

👉 Meet Missie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please reach out to Tiny Paws Kitten Rescue at (405) 612-0071 or email tinypawskittenadoptions@gmail.com, and share these links with friends and neighbors in Stillwater.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.